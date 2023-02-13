High school sports schedule for Feb. 13, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 | 9:04 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Berlin-BrothersValley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Harvest Baptist Academy, 5 p.m.

Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Beaver at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at South Side, 6 p.m.

California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Karns City at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Franklin Regional at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Catholic at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.

Avonworth at Chartiers Valley, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

North Hills at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Kiski at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Wilmington at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

