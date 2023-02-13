High school sports schedule for Feb. 13, 2023
Sunday, February 12, 2023 | 9:04 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Berlin-BrothersValley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Harvest Baptist Academy, 5 p.m.
Penn Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beaver at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at South Side, 6 p.m.
California at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Karns City at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Franklin Regional at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Catholic at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.
Avonworth at Chartiers Valley, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
North Hills at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Kiski at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Wilmington at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
