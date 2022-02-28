High school sports schedule for Feb. 28, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 | 7:30 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (23-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (22-1) vs. Central Catholic (18-5) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (23-0) vs. Highlands (18-6) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; New Castle (22-1) vs. Gateway (15-5) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (22-0) vs. Montour (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Avonworth (17-6) vs. South Allegheny (17-6) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (17-7) vs. Shady Side Academy (17-6) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

OLSH (21-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-3) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Fort Cherry (22-2) vs. Carlynton (20-2) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class A

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (19-4) vs. Union (22-2) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (22-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-1) vs. Moon (19-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (20-4) vs. McKeesport (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (22-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (19-4) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-3) vs. Knoch (20-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (18-5) vs. Freedom (18-4) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

OLSH (20-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-6) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (22-2) vs. Serra Catholic (20-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

St. Joseph (10-13) vs. Aquinas Academy (13-6) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (15-9) vs. Union (20-1) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Hempfield at Montour, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Mars at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Meadville at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.

McDowell at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex- Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m

Westmont Hilltop at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Central Valley at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m.

Morgantown at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

