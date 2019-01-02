High school sports schedule for Jan. 2, 2019
By: Tribune-Review
Tuesday, January 1, 2019 | 11:15 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Shaler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian at Eden Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Mars at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Propel Andrew Street, 4 p.m.
Union at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s schedule
All matches start at 7 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1A
Franklin Regional at Norwin; Penn-Trafford at Plum
Section 1B
Gateway at Latrobe; Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills; Hempfield at Penn Hills
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville; Belle Vernon at McKeesport; Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin
Section 2B
Baldwin at Bethel Park; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair; Peters Township at Ringgold
Section 3A
Armstrong at Butler; Knoch at Seneca Valley; Mars at Pine-Richland
Section 3B
Fox Chapel at Hampton; North Hills at Shaler
Section 4A
South Fayette at Ambridge; West Allegheny at New Castle
Section 4B
Moon at Montour; Waynesburg at Chartiers Valley
Class AA
Section 1A
Washington at Burgettstown
Section 1B
Bentworth at Beth-Center; Mapletown at McGuffey
Section 2A
Beaver at Central Valley; Blackhawk at Ellwood City; Freedom at Laurel
Section 2B
Quaker Valley at South Side Beaver
Section 3A
Burrell at Highlands; Riverview at Valley; South Allegheny at Summit Academy
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward at Frazier; Southmoreland at Derry; Yough at Mt. Pleasant
Nonsection
Avonworth at Hopewell
