High school sports schedule for Jan. 2, 2023
By:
Sunday, January 1, 2023 | 8:28 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class A
Section 3
Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 5 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aquinas Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Section 3
Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Butler at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.
Latrobe at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
North Catholic at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Freeport at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Quaker Valley at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Ringgold at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Trinity at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 9:20 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.