High school sports schedule for Jan. 2, 2023

By:

Sunday, January 1, 2023 | 8:28 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class A

Section 3

Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 5 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aquinas Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Butler at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.

Latrobe at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

North Catholic at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Freeport at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Ringgold at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Trinity at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 9:20 p.m.

