High school sports schedule for May 9, 2022
Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 10:12 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL
Monday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Yough, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Burrell at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Riverview, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 3 p.m.
Mapletown at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.
McKeesport at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Monessen at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Yough at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Butler at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, DH, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Yough at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, DH, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Springdale at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 4:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Brashear, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Burrell at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Butler at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at South Side, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 5 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Laurel at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Moon at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Plum at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Steel Valley at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
St. Joseph at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL team championships
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Franklin Regional vs. Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Quaker Valley vs. Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars vs. North Catholic, 3 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL team championships
Finals
Wednesday’s schedule
Boys
Class 3A
At West Mifflin
Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
At Peters Township
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. South Park, 3 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
At West Mifflin
Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. South Fayette, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
At Peters Township
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Central Catholic at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Meadville at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
