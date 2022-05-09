High school sports schedule for May 9, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 10:12 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Monday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Plum, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Yough, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Burrell at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Riverview, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 3 p.m.

Mapletown at Bentworth, 4:30 p.m.

McKeesport at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Monessen at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Yough at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Butler at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, DH, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Montour at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, DH, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 4:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Brashear, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Butler at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Carmichaels at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at South Side, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 5 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Laurel at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver, 4 p.m.

Moon at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Steel Valley at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

St. Joseph at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Franklin Regional vs. Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Fox Chapel vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Quaker Valley vs. Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars vs. North Catholic, 3 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL team championships

Finals

Wednesday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. South Park, 3 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

At West Mifflin

Butler vs. Norwin vs. North Allegheny vs. South Fayette, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

At Peters Township

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Riverside vs. Shenango vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Central Catholic at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Meadville at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.