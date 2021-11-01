High school sports schedule for Nov. 1, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 10:38 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.

Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.

Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.

Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.

Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner

Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)

Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s games

East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.

Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.

Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.

Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.

New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.

Western Beaver (7-2) vs. Beaver Falls (6-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (4-5) vs. Sto-Rox (10-0) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.

McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.

Neshannock (7-3) vs. Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.

Mapletown (6-4) vs. Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.

Monessen (4-6) vs. Cornell (7-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.

Burgettstown (5-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.

Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester

Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg

Burgetttown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m

Class 2A

Armstrong at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Indiana at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Meadville at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Freeport at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Norwin at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-0-1) vs. Fox Chapel (15-3-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Peters Township (15-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-5) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

West Allegheny (20-0) vs. Plum (17-2-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Hampton (17-1) vs. Franklin Regional (15-3) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic (11-7) vs. Charleroi (15-2-1) at West Mifflin, 8 p.m.

Quaker Valley (17-2) vs. Ambridge (12-5) at Montour, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) vs. Eden Christian (17-2-1) at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston (17-0-1) vs. Riverside (9-9) at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (10-7-1) vs. Seneca Valley (15-3-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Moon (14-1-1) vs. Peters Township (11-3-3) at Montour, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars (14-0-1) vs. Montour (14-6) at TBA

Plum (18-1-1) vs. South Fayette (13-7) at TBA

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-1-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland (14-1-2) vs. Avonworth (14-3-1) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Freedom (14-4) at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Springdale (18-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (14-1) vs. Moon (15-1) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler (15-2) vs. Oakland Catholic (14-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Freeport (13-2) vs. Armstrong (12-4) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Plum (16-2) vs. Hampton (16-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (13-6) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth (15-2) vs. Laurel (16-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (23-1) vs. Leechburg (13-1) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

California (12-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.