TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports schedule for Nov. 1, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 10:38 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m.

Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m.

Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m.

Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m.

Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner

Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)

Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s games

East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m.

Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m.

Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.

Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m.

New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m.

Western Beaver (7-2) vs. Beaver Falls (6-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (4-5) vs. Sto-Rox (10-0) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m.

McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m.

Neshannock (7-3) vs. Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m.

Mapletown (6-4) vs. Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m.

Monessen (4-6) vs. Cornell (7-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m.

Burgettstown (5-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.

Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester

Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg

Burgetttown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m

Class 2A

Armstrong at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Indiana at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Meadville at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Freeport at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Norwin at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-0-1) vs. Fox Chapel (15-3-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Peters Township (15-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-5) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

West Allegheny (20-0) vs. Plum (17-2-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Hampton (17-1) vs. Franklin Regional (15-3) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic (11-7) vs. Charleroi (15-2-1) at West Mifflin, 8 p.m.

Quaker Valley (17-2) vs. Ambridge (12-5) at Montour, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) vs. Eden Christian (17-2-1) at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston (17-0-1) vs. Riverside (9-9) at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (10-7-1) vs. Seneca Valley (15-3-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Moon (14-1-1) vs. Peters Township (11-3-3) at Montour, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars (14-0-1) vs. Montour (14-6) at TBA

Plum (18-1-1) vs. South Fayette (13-7) at TBA

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-1-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland (14-1-2) vs. Avonworth (14-3-1) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-1) vs. Freedom (14-4) at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Springdale (18-1) vs. Steel Valley (16-3) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (14-1) vs. Moon (15-1) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler (15-2) vs. Oakland Catholic (14-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Freeport (13-2) vs. Armstrong (12-4) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Plum (16-2) vs. Hampton (16-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (16-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (13-6) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth (15-2) vs. Laurel (16-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (23-1) vs. Leechburg (13-1) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

California (12-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports schedule for Oct. 25, 2021
High school sports schedule for Oct. 18, 2021
High school sports schedule for Oct. 11, 2021
High school sports scores for Oct. 4, 2021
High school sports schedules for Oct. 4, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me