High school sports schedule for Nov. 28, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, November 27, 2022 | 9:18 PM

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) at Northeast Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.; State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-2) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0) at Wissahickon, Amber, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4) at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1) at Exeter Township, Reading, 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) at Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria, Ebensburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0) at Germantown Super Site, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (10-4) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Franklin Regional at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Armstrong at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Hempfield at South Fayette, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Westmont Hilltop at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 8:40 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Elizabeth Forward at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

