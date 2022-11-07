TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports schedule for Nov. 7, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 6:14 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Souderton (19-4) at Downingtown West, 7 p.m.; Wilson (18-2-1) at Cardinal O’Hara (14-5), 3 p.m.; Honesdale (16-3) vs. Spring-Ford (13-10) at Wallenpaupack, 6 p.m.; Methacton (19-3) at Emmaus (23-0), 6:15 p.m.; Central Bucks West (18-2-1) at Lower Dauphin (18-3-1), TBA; Easton (18-4) vs. Great Valley (19-3) at Cottingham Stadium, 5 p.m.; Penn Manor (16-5) at Conestoga (19-2), 6 p.m.; Manheim Township (17-5) at Pine-Richland (19-0-1), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Manheim Central (15-6-1) at Villa Maria Academy (16-6), 2 p.m.; Radnor (17-5) at Hershey (16-3-1), 6 p.m.; West Chester East (15-7) at Crestwood (13-7), 6 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (14-7) vs. Mechanicsburg (16-4-1) at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.; Northern (18-3-1) at Pocono Mt. East (13-7), 7 p.m.; Benjamin Rush (12-9) at Gwynedd Mercy (16-4-1), 3:30 p.m.; Merion Mercy Academy (11-11) at Palmyra (17-2-2), 6 p.m.; Twin Valley (13-9) at Penn-Trafford (16-4), 5 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (19-2) vs. Bishop McDevitt (19-2) at Lake-Lehman, 6 p.m.; West Perry (17-5) at Northwestern Lehigh (18-5-1), 3 p.m.; Lewisburg (14-5) vs. Berks Catholic (18-4) at Danville, 5 p.m.; Dock Mennonite (17-4) at Oley Valley (17-2-1), 6 p.m.; Greenwood (17-4) at New Hope (19-2), 6 p.m.; Wilson Area (16-3-1) at Central Columbia (17-4), 5 p.m.; Bloomsburg (14-7) at Boiling Springs (22-0), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (11-2-1) vs. Newport (16-5) at Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bethel Park (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-3) vs. Woodland Hills (6-5) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Montour (7-4) vs. Aliquippa (9-0) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; McKeesport (10-1) at Armstrong (10-1), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (8-2) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (7-4) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (8-3) at Belle Vernon (7-2), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (6-5) at Freeport (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (8-3) at Avonworth (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

McGuffey (8-3) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.; Washington (7-4) at Neshannock (10-1), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-3) vs. Beaver Falls (9-1) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (9-2) at Sto-Rox (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Clairton (6-5) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m.; Mapletown (11-0) vs. South Side (10-1) at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Laurel (9-1) vs. Union (8-3) at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Rochester (6-4) vs. Fort Cherry (8-3) at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 2A District 5-8 subregional

Friday’s schedule

Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Westinghouse at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop McCort at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Catholic at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

McDowell at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 8:40 p.m.

Montour at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Varsity D2

Carrick at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Lower Merion (20-1) vs. Chambersburg (13-7) at Harriton, 5 p.m.; Pennridge (16-7) at Abington Heights, 6 p.m.; CB East (15-7-2) at Parkland, 7 p.m.; Father Judge vs. WC Henderson (17-6) at Ramp Playground, 6 p.m.; Central Dauphin (19-3) vs. Spring-Ford (14-4-4) at Landis Field, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (18-1-1) at State College (15-2-1), 6 p.m.; Landisville Hempfield (14-4-2) at Conestoga (17-4), 4 p.m.; Warwick (11-7-2) at Pine-Richland (15-4-1), 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lower Dauphin (13-8-1) at Springfield Township (18-3), 6 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (13-6-1) vs. Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.; Tunkhannock vs. Cocalico (17-4), 6 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. Phoenixville (18-2-1) at Holy Family University, 7 p.m.; Hershey (18-3) vs. Furness at Hershey, 7 p.m.; Ambridge (14-7-1) at Bradford (11-9), 5 p.m.; Palmyra (18-3-1) at Moon (20-0-1), 5 p.m.; Plum (19-2-1) vs. Cathedral Prep (16-1-1) at Hagerty Family Events Center, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Danville (16-5) at Fleetwood (19-0-1), 7 p.m.; Masterman at Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m.; Lewisburg (18-1-1) vs. Dunmore at Danville, 7:30 p.m.; Conwell-Egan vs. Allentown CC at Truman, 6 p.m.; Harbor Creek (14-5-1) at Deer Lakes (20-2), 6 p.m.; Juniata (11-9) vs. Lancaster Catholic (14-5-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; Bedford vs. Beaver (14-7) at Windber, 5 p.m.; Quaker Valley (18-4) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (16-3-1) at Mercyhurst University, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Northumberland Christian (13-2) at Tulpehocken (20-1), 7 p.m.; Tacony at Faith Christian (17-3), 7 p.m.; East Juniata (17-3) vs. Holy Cross at Midd-West, 6 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. Dock Mennonite (17-4) at Whitehall, 7 p.m.; Mt. Calvary (15-4-1) at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.; Charleroi (17-3) at Karns City (17-3), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (16-2-1) vs. United (15-3-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Eden Christian (16-3-1) at Seneca (17-2), 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Neshaminy (20-0-2) vs. Penn Manor (14-6) at Council Rock North, 5 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West vs. Conestoga (18-2-2) at Spartan Stadium, Kingston, 6 p.m.; CB West (12-10) at Parkland, 5 p.m.; Central vs. Pennridge (20-2) at Germantown Super Site, 2 p.m.; Owen J. Roberts (17-6) at Manheim Township (20-0), 7 p.m.; Peters Township (14-3-2) at McDowell (18-1-1), 6 p.m.; CB East (16-7) at Central Dauphin (18-2-1), 5 p.m.; Warwick (15-4) at North Allegheny (20-1), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Northern (19-2-1) at Upper Perkiomen (20-0-1), 6 p.m.; Shikellamy (15-4) at Valley View, 6:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Bishop Shanahan (12-6-2) at Holy Family University, 5 p.m.; Pottsville vs. Greencastle-Antrim (19-2-1) at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.; Science Leadership at Lower Dauphin (18-3-1), 7 p.m.; Mars (17-1) at Bradford (14-4), 7 p.m.; Plum (17-2) at Warren (9-9), 6 p.m.;; Latrobe (12-4-2) at Moon (20-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Wyomissing (19-1) vs. Lewisburg (13-7) at Conrad Weiser, 5 p.m.; Holy Redeemer at Northwestern Lehigh, 5 p.m.; Susquenita (15-5) at Central Columbia (21-0), 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. District 3 Trinity (16-3) at Ramp Playground, 3:30 p.m.; North Catholic (16-2) at Fort LeBoeuf (14-1-2), 6 p.m.; Bedford (16-3) vs. Mt. Pleasant (19-2) at Richland, 6 p.m.; General McLane (13-5-1) at Avonworth (19-3), 6 p.m.; Central (20-1) at Clearfield (17-2), 6 p.m.

Class A

Camp Hill (13-7-1) vs. Pine Grove at Siebert Park, 6 p.m.; Montrose vs. Southern Columbia (14-6-1) at Scranton, 6 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. Dock Mennonite (16-4-1) at Whitehall, 5 p.m.; South Williamsport (17-4) vs. Harrisburg Christian (15-2) at Milton, 6 p.m.; Rockwood at Freedom (17-4), 6 p.m.; Penns Valley (11-7-1) vs. Karns City (17-4) at Philipsburg, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (13-4) at Windber, 7:15 p.m.; Springdale (16-4) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (14-5-1) at Mercyhurst University, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Central York (13-3) at Garnet Valley (22-1), 5 p.m.; Lower Merion (20-4) at Delaware Valley (18-1), 5 p.m.; Central (10-1) vs. Wilson (20-4) at TBD; Plymouth Whitemarsh (21-2) at Parkland (22-0), 6 p.m.; Downingtown West (18-7) at Landisville Hempfield (17-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (18-1) at State College (9-4), 6 p.m.; Ephrata (20-2) at Unionville (21-1), 7 p.m.; McDowell (14-4) at Pine-Richland (16-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Northern Lebanon (17-1) at Cardinal O’Hara (8-3), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (16-5) at Berwick (20-0), 5:30 p.m.; Carver (11-3) at Pope John Paul II (21-0), 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood at Twin Valley (17-3), 7 p.m.; Greencastle-Antrim (19-1) at Hollidaysburg (14-2), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (18-1) at North Catholic (16-2), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (13-6) at Conneaut (14-3), 6:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (17-2) at DuBois (16-1), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Notre Dame GP (15-4) at Conwell-Egan (16-6), 7 p.m.; North Penn Liberty (19-1) at Lake Lehman (14-6), 6 p.m.; Parkway Center City (9-3) at York Catholic (20-1), 6 p.m.; Tyrone (12-6) at Somerset (20-1), 7 p.m.; Corry (13-3) at Freeport (19-2), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-4) at Kane (16-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (15-4) at Phillipsburg-Osceola (17-1), 7 p.m.; North East (17-1) vs. Shenango (16-2) at Hagerty Sports Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Class A

Lititz Christian (20-5) vs. Blue Ridge (20-1) at Warwick, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (17-7) vs. Marian Catholic (16-6) at Pope John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.; Mt. Calvary Christian (18-4) at Galeton (14-7), 5:30 p.m.; Shade (19-3) at West Branch (19-0), 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (17-7) at Conemaugh Township (21-1), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (18-2) at Oswayo Valley (22-0), 5 p.m.; Homer-Center (14-4) at Frazier (22-0), 6 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (16-1) at Maplewood (19-3), 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports schedules for Oct. 31, 2022
High school sports schedules for Oct. 24, 2022
High school sports scores, schedules for Oct. 17, 2022
High school sports schedules for Oct. 17, 2022
High school sports schedules for Oct. 10, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter