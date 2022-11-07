High school sports schedule for Nov. 7, 2022

By:

Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 6:14 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Souderton (19-4) at Downingtown West, 7 p.m.; Wilson (18-2-1) at Cardinal O’Hara (14-5), 3 p.m.; Honesdale (16-3) vs. Spring-Ford (13-10) at Wallenpaupack, 6 p.m.; Methacton (19-3) at Emmaus (23-0), 6:15 p.m.; Central Bucks West (18-2-1) at Lower Dauphin (18-3-1), TBA; Easton (18-4) vs. Great Valley (19-3) at Cottingham Stadium, 5 p.m.; Penn Manor (16-5) at Conestoga (19-2), 6 p.m.; Manheim Township (17-5) at Pine-Richland (19-0-1), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Manheim Central (15-6-1) at Villa Maria Academy (16-6), 2 p.m.; Radnor (17-5) at Hershey (16-3-1), 6 p.m.; West Chester East (15-7) at Crestwood (13-7), 6 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (14-7) vs. Mechanicsburg (16-4-1) at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.; Northern (18-3-1) at Pocono Mt. East (13-7), 7 p.m.; Benjamin Rush (12-9) at Gwynedd Mercy (16-4-1), 3:30 p.m.; Merion Mercy Academy (11-11) at Palmyra (17-2-2), 6 p.m.; Twin Valley (13-9) at Penn-Trafford (16-4), 5 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (19-2) vs. Bishop McDevitt (19-2) at Lake-Lehman, 6 p.m.; West Perry (17-5) at Northwestern Lehigh (18-5-1), 3 p.m.; Lewisburg (14-5) vs. Berks Catholic (18-4) at Danville, 5 p.m.; Dock Mennonite (17-4) at Oley Valley (17-2-1), 6 p.m.; Greenwood (17-4) at New Hope (19-2), 6 p.m.; Wilson Area (16-3-1) at Central Columbia (17-4), 5 p.m.; Bloomsburg (14-7) at Boiling Springs (22-0), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (11-2-1) vs. Newport (16-5) at Shady Side Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bethel Park (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-3) vs. Woodland Hills (6-5) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Montour (7-4) vs. Aliquippa (9-0) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; McKeesport (10-1) at Armstrong (10-1), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (8-2) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (7-4) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (8-3) at Belle Vernon (7-2), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (6-5) at Freeport (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (8-3) at Avonworth (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

McGuffey (8-3) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.; Washington (7-4) at Neshannock (10-1), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-3) vs. Beaver Falls (9-1) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (9-2) at Sto-Rox (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Clairton (6-5) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m.; Mapletown (11-0) vs. South Side (10-1) at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Laurel (9-1) vs. Union (8-3) at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Rochester (6-4) vs. Fort Cherry (8-3) at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 2A District 5-8 subregional

Friday’s schedule

Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Westinghouse at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop McCort at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Catholic at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

McDowell at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 8:40 p.m.

Montour at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Varsity D2

Carrick at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Lower Merion (20-1) vs. Chambersburg (13-7) at Harriton, 5 p.m.; Pennridge (16-7) at Abington Heights, 6 p.m.; CB East (15-7-2) at Parkland, 7 p.m.; Father Judge vs. WC Henderson (17-6) at Ramp Playground, 6 p.m.; Central Dauphin (19-3) vs. Spring-Ford (14-4-4) at Landis Field, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (18-1-1) at State College (15-2-1), 6 p.m.; Landisville Hempfield (14-4-2) at Conestoga (17-4), 4 p.m.; Warwick (11-7-2) at Pine-Richland (15-4-1), 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lower Dauphin (13-8-1) at Springfield Township (18-3), 6 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (13-6-1) vs. Selinsgrove, 4 p.m.; Tunkhannock vs. Cocalico (17-4), 6 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. Phoenixville (18-2-1) at Holy Family University, 7 p.m.; Hershey (18-3) vs. Furness at Hershey, 7 p.m.; Ambridge (14-7-1) at Bradford (11-9), 5 p.m.; Palmyra (18-3-1) at Moon (20-0-1), 5 p.m.; Plum (19-2-1) vs. Cathedral Prep (16-1-1) at Hagerty Family Events Center, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Danville (16-5) at Fleetwood (19-0-1), 7 p.m.; Masterman at Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m.; Lewisburg (18-1-1) vs. Dunmore at Danville, 7:30 p.m.; Conwell-Egan vs. Allentown CC at Truman, 6 p.m.; Harbor Creek (14-5-1) at Deer Lakes (20-2), 6 p.m.; Juniata (11-9) vs. Lancaster Catholic (14-5-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; Bedford vs. Beaver (14-7) at Windber, 5 p.m.; Quaker Valley (18-4) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (16-3-1) at Mercyhurst University, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Northumberland Christian (13-2) at Tulpehocken (20-1), 7 p.m.; Tacony at Faith Christian (17-3), 7 p.m.; East Juniata (17-3) vs. Holy Cross at Midd-West, 6 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. Dock Mennonite (17-4) at Whitehall, 7 p.m.; Mt. Calvary (15-4-1) at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.; Charleroi (17-3) at Karns City (17-3), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (16-2-1) vs. United (15-3-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Eden Christian (16-3-1) at Seneca (17-2), 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Neshaminy (20-0-2) vs. Penn Manor (14-6) at Council Rock North, 5 p.m.; Wyoming Valley West vs. Conestoga (18-2-2) at Spartan Stadium, Kingston, 6 p.m.; CB West (12-10) at Parkland, 5 p.m.; Central vs. Pennridge (20-2) at Germantown Super Site, 2 p.m.; Owen J. Roberts (17-6) at Manheim Township (20-0), 7 p.m.; Peters Township (14-3-2) at McDowell (18-1-1), 6 p.m.; CB East (16-7) at Central Dauphin (18-2-1), 5 p.m.; Warwick (15-4) at North Allegheny (20-1), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Northern (19-2-1) at Upper Perkiomen (20-0-1), 6 p.m.; Shikellamy (15-4) at Valley View, 6:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Bishop Shanahan (12-6-2) at Holy Family University, 5 p.m.; Pottsville vs. Greencastle-Antrim (19-2-1) at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.; Science Leadership at Lower Dauphin (18-3-1), 7 p.m.; Mars (17-1) at Bradford (14-4), 7 p.m.; Plum (17-2) at Warren (9-9), 6 p.m.;; Latrobe (12-4-2) at Moon (20-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Wyomissing (19-1) vs. Lewisburg (13-7) at Conrad Weiser, 5 p.m.; Holy Redeemer at Northwestern Lehigh, 5 p.m.; Susquenita (15-5) at Central Columbia (21-0), 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. District 3 Trinity (16-3) at Ramp Playground, 3:30 p.m.; North Catholic (16-2) at Fort LeBoeuf (14-1-2), 6 p.m.; Bedford (16-3) vs. Mt. Pleasant (19-2) at Richland, 6 p.m.; General McLane (13-5-1) at Avonworth (19-3), 6 p.m.; Central (20-1) at Clearfield (17-2), 6 p.m.

Class A

Camp Hill (13-7-1) vs. Pine Grove at Siebert Park, 6 p.m.; Montrose vs. Southern Columbia (14-6-1) at Scranton, 6 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. Dock Mennonite (16-4-1) at Whitehall, 5 p.m.; South Williamsport (17-4) vs. Harrisburg Christian (15-2) at Milton, 6 p.m.; Rockwood at Freedom (17-4), 6 p.m.; Penns Valley (11-7-1) vs. Karns City (17-4) at Philipsburg, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (13-4) at Windber, 7:15 p.m.; Springdale (16-4) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (14-5-1) at Mercyhurst University, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Central York (13-3) at Garnet Valley (22-1), 5 p.m.; Lower Merion (20-4) at Delaware Valley (18-1), 5 p.m.; Central (10-1) vs. Wilson (20-4) at TBD; Plymouth Whitemarsh (21-2) at Parkland (22-0), 6 p.m.; Downingtown West (18-7) at Landisville Hempfield (17-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (18-1) at State College (9-4), 6 p.m.; Ephrata (20-2) at Unionville (21-1), 7 p.m.; McDowell (14-4) at Pine-Richland (16-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Northern Lebanon (17-1) at Cardinal O’Hara (8-3), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (16-5) at Berwick (20-0), 5:30 p.m.; Carver (11-3) at Pope John Paul II (21-0), 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood at Twin Valley (17-3), 7 p.m.; Greencastle-Antrim (19-1) at Hollidaysburg (14-2), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (18-1) at North Catholic (16-2), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (13-6) at Conneaut (14-3), 6:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (17-2) at DuBois (16-1), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Notre Dame GP (15-4) at Conwell-Egan (16-6), 7 p.m.; North Penn Liberty (19-1) at Lake Lehman (14-6), 6 p.m.; Parkway Center City (9-3) at York Catholic (20-1), 6 p.m.; Tyrone (12-6) at Somerset (20-1), 7 p.m.; Corry (13-3) at Freeport (19-2), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-4) at Kane (16-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (15-4) at Phillipsburg-Osceola (17-1), 7 p.m.; North East (17-1) vs. Shenango (16-2) at Hagerty Sports Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Class A

Lititz Christian (20-5) vs. Blue Ridge (20-1) at Warwick, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (17-7) vs. Marian Catholic (16-6) at Pope John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.; Mt. Calvary Christian (18-4) at Galeton (14-7), 5:30 p.m.; Shade (19-3) at West Branch (19-0), 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (17-7) at Conemaugh Township (21-1), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (18-2) at Oswayo Valley (22-0), 5 p.m.; Homer-Center (14-4) at Frazier (22-0), 6 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (16-1) at Maplewood (19-3), 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.