High school sports schedule for Oct. 11, 2021
By:
Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 9:59 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Penn Trafford at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Meadville at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Beaver at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Wheeling Catholic at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
North Hills at Moon, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
Bishop Canevin at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.
Mars at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Washington, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 6:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Yough, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
California at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Uniontown at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic at Greensburg C.C., 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Bethel Park at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Monday’s schedule
Winchester Thurston at Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Ellis School at Valley, 3 p.m.; Neshannock at South Park, 3 p.m.; North Catholic at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Montour vs. Southmoreland at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Racquet Club, 3 p.m.; Ringgold at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Knoch, bye
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at South Park, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
Springdale at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Highlands at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.
Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Shaler at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Union at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores or results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.