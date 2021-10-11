TribLIVE Logo
High school sports schedule for Oct. 11, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, October 10, 2021 | 9:59 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Penn Trafford at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Meadville at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Wheeling Catholic at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

North Hills at Moon, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Mars at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Washington, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 6:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

California at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Uniontown at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic at Greensburg C.C., 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 3 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Bethel Park at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Peters Township, 3 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston at Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Ellis School at Valley, 3 p.m.; Neshannock at South Park, 3 p.m.; North Catholic at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Montour vs. Southmoreland at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Racquet Club, 3 p.m.; Ringgold at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Knoch, bye

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at South Park, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Springdale at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Berlin-Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Highlands at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Lincoln Park, 6 p.m.

Montour at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Shaler at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Union at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores or results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

