High school sports schedule for Oct. 18, 2021
By:
Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 8:51 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
North Allegheny at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Hempfield at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Canon McMillan at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Meadville at Butler, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Montour at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Class A
North Catholic at Moon, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Freeport at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m.
Wheeling Catholic at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Knoch at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Washington, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Burrell at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Trinity Christian at Jeannette, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Butler, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Altoona , 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Montour at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 4
Blackhawk at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at South Side, 5 p.m.
Ellis School at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Hopewell, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Carrick, 6 p.m.
Montour at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Obama Academy at Allderdice, 5:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quaker Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Monessen, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
South Park vs. Knoch at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver at Moon, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ringgold at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Bentworth at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Leechburg at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
California at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at New Castle, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores r results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.