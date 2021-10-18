High school sports schedule for Oct. 18, 2021

By:

Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 8:51 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Hempfield at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Aquinas Academy at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon McMillan at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Meadville at Butler, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Montour at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

North Catholic at Moon, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Freeport at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m.

Wheeling Catholic at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Knoch at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Plum at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Burrell at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Trinity Christian at Jeannette, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Butler, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Altoona , 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Montour at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

Blackhawk at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at South Side, 5 p.m.

Ellis School at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carrick, 6 p.m.

Montour at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Obama Academy at Allderdice, 5:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quaker Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Monessen, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park vs. Knoch at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver at Moon, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ringgold at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Leechburg at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at New Castle, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at South Park, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

