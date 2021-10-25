High school sports schedule for Oct. 25, 2021

By:

Sunday, October 24, 2021 | 9:32 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield vs. North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Ellis/Aquinas winner vs. Shady Side Academy at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Mars at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class B

Central Valley at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m.

Neshannock at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Ringgold at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Allderdice (13-4-1) at Mt. Lebanon (10-6-2), 8 p.m.

Penn-Trafford (9-7) at Fox Chapel (13-3-1), 8 p.m.

Butler (13-5) vs. Central Catholic (8-5-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) at North Allegheny (13-5), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30 schedule

Allderdice/Mt. Lebanon winner at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)

Penn-Trafford/Fox Chapel winner at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)

Butler/Central Catholic winner at Peters Township (14-1-1)

Upper St. Clair/North Allegheny winner at Norwin (14-1-1)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

West Allegheny (19-0) vs. Mars (13-4-2), 6:30 p.m.

Plum (16-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-2)

Hampton (16-1) vs. Moon (16-2), 6:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional (14-3) vs. Kiski Area (16-3) 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Yough (7-10) at South Park (18-0), 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic (9-7) at McGuffey (9-4-2), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (10-6) at Charleroi (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant (8-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (11-4), 6:30 p.m.

Leechburg (9-4-1) at Ambridge (10-5), 6:30 p.m.

Freedom (9-5-1) at Shady Side Academy (10-2), 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny (10-5) at Deer Lakes (8-4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Burrell (7-7) at Quaker Valley (15-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (9-4-1) vs. Springdale (10-4-1) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Beaver County Christian (5-6) vs. Bentworth (14-1-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic (5-6-3) vs. Eden Christian (15-2-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Riverside (7-9) vs. Trinity Christian (7-6-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (10-7-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Brentwood (8-4-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Jeannette (11-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (8-7-1) at Bethel Park (10-5-1), 6:30 p.m.

Penn Trafford (6-10) at Seneca Valley (13-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

North Hills (6-11) at Norwin (11-4), 6:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland (5-9) at Peters Township (9-3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (9-6-2) at Butler (12-2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner at North Allegheny (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township/Pine Richland winner at Latrobe (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Butler/Mt. Lebanon winner at Moon (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn Hills (9-7-1) at Mars (12-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic (12-3-1) at Belle Vernon (15-3), 6:30 p.m.

Kiski Area (9-9) at Connellsville (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Trinity (10-6) at Montour (12-6), 6:30 p.m.

Gateway (10-6-1) at South Fayette (11-7), 6:30 p.m.

West Allegheny (6-9-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (12-6) at Hampton (11-3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (9-6) at Plum (16-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Waynesburg Central (7-8) vs. North Catholic (14-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Deer Lakes (10-7) at Yough (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley (6-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (13-2-2), 8 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (7-11) at Shady Side Academy (10-1-1), 6 p.m.

Burrell (9-4-3) at Avonworth (12-3-1), 8 p.m.

Freeport (4-10-1) at South Park (11-3-4), 8 p.m.

Beaver (9-4) at Mt. Pleasant (12-5), 8 p.m.

West Mifflin (4-12-2) at Southmoreland (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Riverside (11-7), 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (15-0-1) vs. Freedom (13-4), 6:30 p.m.

Springdale (17-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (11-6), 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley (15-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (14-4), 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair/Seneca Valley winner at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Peters Township/Penn-Trafford winner at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Latrobe/Bethel Park winner at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Uniontown vs. Hopewell at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Uniontown/Hopewell winner vs. Freeport at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Beaver vs. Indiana at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk/Mars winner at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park/Trinity winner at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Albert Gallatin/Kiski Area winner at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny/Laurel Highlands winner at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley vs. Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Ellwood City at Mars, 6 p.m.

Valley vs. Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Derry vs. Brentwood at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley/Chartiers Houston winner at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Park vs. Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Derry/Brentwood winner vs. Neshannock at Plum, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes/Burgettstown winner vs. Seton LaSalle at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Serra Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Valley/Carmichaels winner vs. Laurel at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Shenango vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland/Ellwood City winner at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Cornell vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy at OLSH, 6:30 p.m.

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Cornell/Hillcrest winner at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

West Greene vs. Leechburg at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Riverview vs. Union at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Side vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Moon, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian vs. California at OLSH, 6 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge vs. Mapletown at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.