TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports schedule for Oct. 25, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, October 24, 2021 | 9:32 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield vs. North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Ellis/Aquinas winner vs. Shady Side Academy at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Mars at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class B

Central Valley at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m.

Neshannock at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Ringgold at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Allderdice (13-4-1) at Mt. Lebanon (10-6-2), 8 p.m.

Penn-Trafford (9-7) at Fox Chapel (13-3-1), 8 p.m.

Butler (13-5) vs. Central Catholic (8-5-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair (6-8-2) at North Allegheny (13-5), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30 schedule

Allderdice/Mt. Lebanon winner at Seneca Valley (15-0-1)

Penn-Trafford/Fox Chapel winner at Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)

Butler/Central Catholic winner at Peters Township (14-1-1)

Upper St. Clair/North Allegheny winner at Norwin (14-1-1)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

West Allegheny (19-0) vs. Mars (13-4-2), 6:30 p.m.

Plum (16-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-2)

Hampton (16-1) vs. Moon (16-2), 6:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional (14-3) vs. Kiski Area (16-3) 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Yough (7-10) at South Park (18-0), 6:30 p.m.

North Catholic (9-7) at McGuffey (9-4-2), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (10-6) at Charleroi (13-2-1), 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant (8-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (11-4), 6:30 p.m.

Leechburg (9-4-1) at Ambridge (10-5), 6:30 p.m.

Freedom (9-5-1) at Shady Side Academy (10-2), 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny (10-5) at Deer Lakes (8-4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Burrell (7-7) at Quaker Valley (15-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (6-11-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (9-4-1) vs. Springdale (10-4-1) at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Beaver County Christian (5-6) vs. Bentworth (14-1-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic (5-6-3) vs. Eden Christian (15-2-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Riverside (7-9) vs. Trinity Christian (7-6-1) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (10-7-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Brentwood (8-4-1) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Jeannette (11-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 8 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (8-7-1) at Bethel Park (10-5-1), 6:30 p.m.

Penn Trafford (6-10) at Seneca Valley (13-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

North Hills (6-11) at Norwin (11-4), 6:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland (5-9) at Peters Township (9-3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (9-6-2) at Butler (12-2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner at North Allegheny (15-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township/Pine Richland winner at Latrobe (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Butler/Mt. Lebanon winner at Moon (13-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn Hills (9-7-1) at Mars (12-0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic (12-3-1) at Belle Vernon (15-3), 6:30 p.m.

Kiski Area (9-9) at Connellsville (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Trinity (10-6) at Montour (12-6), 6:30 p.m.

Gateway (10-6-1) at South Fayette (11-7), 6:30 p.m.

West Allegheny (6-9-2) at Franklin Regional (13-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (12-6) at Hampton (11-3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (9-6) at Plum (16-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Waynesburg Central (7-8) vs. North Catholic (14-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Deer Lakes (10-7) at Yough (12-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley (6-8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (13-2-2), 8 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (7-11) at Shady Side Academy (10-1-1), 6 p.m.

Burrell (9-4-3) at Avonworth (12-3-1), 8 p.m.

Freeport (4-10-1) at South Park (11-3-4), 8 p.m.

Beaver (9-4) at Mt. Pleasant (12-5), 8 p.m.

West Mifflin (4-12-2) at Southmoreland (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Riverside (11-7), 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (15-0-1) vs. Freedom (13-4), 6:30 p.m.

Springdale (17-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (11-6), 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley (15-3) vs. Chartiers-Houston (14-4), 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair/Seneca Valley winner at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Peters Township/Penn-Trafford winner at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Latrobe/Bethel Park winner at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Uniontown vs. Hopewell at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Uniontown/Hopewell winner vs. Freeport at North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Beaver vs. Indiana at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk/Mars winner at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park/Trinity winner at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Albert Gallatin/Kiski Area winner at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny/Laurel Highlands winner at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley vs. Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Ellwood City at Mars, 6 p.m.

Valley vs. Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Derry vs. Brentwood at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley/Chartiers Houston winner at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Park vs. Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Derry/Brentwood winner vs. Neshannock at Plum, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes/Burgettstown winner vs. Seton LaSalle at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Serra Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Valley/Carmichaels winner vs. Laurel at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Shenango vs. South Allegheny at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland/Ellwood City winner at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Cornell vs. Hillcrest Christian Academy at OLSH, 6:30 p.m.

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Cornell/Hillcrest winner at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

West Greene vs. Leechburg at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Riverview vs. Union at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Side vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Moon, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian vs. California at OLSH, 6 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge vs. Mapletown at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports schedule for Oct. 18, 2021
High school sports schedule for Oct. 11, 2021
High school sports scores for Oct. 4, 2021
High school sports schedules for Oct. 4, 2021
High school sports schedule for Sept. 27, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me