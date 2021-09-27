High school sports schedule for Sept. 27, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 | 9:41 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Hempfield at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Butler, 8 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Moon at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellwood City at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

California at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski School, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Derry, 6:30 p.m.

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Springdale at Keystone Oaks, 5:45 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Monessen at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Montour at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

North Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Valley, 7 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 5

Freeport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Charleroi at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Laurel, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

