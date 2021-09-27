High school sports schedule for Sept. 27, 2021
Sunday, September 26, 2021 | 9:41 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Hempfield at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Butler, 8 p.m.
Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Moon at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Charleroi, 8 p.m.
Yough at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellwood City at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
California at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski School, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Derry, 6:30 p.m.
McKeesport at South Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Springdale at Keystone Oaks, 5:45 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
McKeesport at South Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
Monessen at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Montour at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
North Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Valley, 7 p.m.
Yough at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 5
Freeport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Charleroi at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Laurel, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
