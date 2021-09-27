TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports schedule for Sept. 27, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, September 26, 2021 | 9:41 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Hempfield at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Butler, 8 p.m.

Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Moon at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellwood City at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

South Side at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

California at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic at Kiski School, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Derry, 6:30 p.m.

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Springdale at Keystone Oaks, 5:45 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.

Monessen at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Montour at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

North Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Valley, 7 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 5

Freeport at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Charleroi at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Laurel, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores or results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports schedule for Sept. 7, 2021
High school sports scores for Sept. 5, 2021
High school sports scores for Aug. 19, 2021
High school sports scores, schedules for June 16, 2021
High school sports scores, schedules for June 15, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me