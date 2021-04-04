High school sports schedules for April 5, 2021

Sunday, April 4, 2021 | 9:42 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Laurel at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Monday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Class AAA

Peters Township (15-4) vs. Bethel Park (7-11-0-2) at Robert Morris, 6:30 p.m.

North Allegheny (13-5-0-2) vs. Seneca Valley (13-6-0-1) at Baierl Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan (15-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (9-9-0-2) at Robert Morris, 8:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland (14-6) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-9-0-1) at Frozen Pond, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin (17-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (10-6-0-2) at Alpha Ice, 8:30 p.m.

Armstrong (10-8) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-1-0-1) at Alpha Ice, 6:30 p.m.

Hempfield (12-6) vs. Franklin Regional (11-6-0-1) at Belmont Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Montour (11-5-0-2) vs. Latrobe (11-6-0-1) at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7 p.m.

Class A

Indiana (17-0) vs. North Catholic (10-7-1-0) at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7 p.m.

McDowell (5-11-2-1) vs. Freeport (14-3-1-0) at Frozen Pond, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area (14-3-1-0) vs. Greensburg Salem (10-6-0-1) at Belmont Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (12-4-1-1) vs. North Hills (11-5-1-1) at Ice Castle, 6:10 p.m.

Class B

Ringgold (16-0-0-1) vs. Avonworth (7-8-0-1) at Ice Castle, 8:10 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (11-4-0-2) vs. Connellsville (9-5-0-3) at Center Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Neshannock (13-3-0-2) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-10) at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Carrick (15-2) vs. Wilmington (12-6) at Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Brownsville at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Shenango at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

South Park at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Valley at Highlands, 2 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.