High school sports schedules for Feb. 1, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 9:42 PM

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s result

Nonsection

Highlands at North Catholic, ppd.

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg Central, 6:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 3 p.m.

Penn Hills at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Ringgold, 8 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at New Castle, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at California, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Union, 6:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Geibel at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Clairton at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Class AA

Hempfield at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; Latrobe at Moon at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Montour at Mars at Bairl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Plum at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:35 p.m.; North Hills at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class B

Carrick at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Neshannock at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Wilmington at Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2B

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2B

South Side at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Yough at West Greene, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school schedules for Jan. 25, 2021
High school scores, schedules for Jan. 17, 2021
High school schedules for Jan. 11, 2021
High school scores, schedules for Dec. 7, 2020
High school sports scores for Dec. 3, 2020

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me