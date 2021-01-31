High school sports schedules for Feb. 1, 2021

By:

Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 9:42 PM

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s result

Nonsection

Highlands at North Catholic, ppd.

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg Central, 6:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 3 p.m.

Penn Hills at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Ringgold, 8 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at New Castle, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at California, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Union, 6:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Geibel at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Clairton at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Class AA

Hempfield at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; Latrobe at Moon at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Montour at Mars at Bairl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Plum at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:35 p.m.; North Hills at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class B

Carrick at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Neshannock at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Wilmington at Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2B

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2B

South Side at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Yough at West Greene, 7 p.m.

