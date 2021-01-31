High school sports schedules for Feb. 1, 2021
Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 9:42 PM
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s result
Nonsection
Highlands at North Catholic, ppd.
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg Central, 6:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 3 p.m.
Penn Hills at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Ringgold, 8 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at New Castle, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 6:30 p.m.
Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at California, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Union, 6:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Geibel at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Clairton at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.
Class AA
Hempfield at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; Latrobe at Moon at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Montour at Mars at Bairl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Plum at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.
Class A
Greensburg Salem at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:35 p.m.; North Hills at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Class B
Carrick at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.; Neshannock at Avonworth at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Wilmington at Ringgold at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2B
Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2B
South Side at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Yough at West Greene, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.