High school sports schedules for Jan. 10, 2022
By:
Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 7:42 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 6 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellis School at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Baldwin at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9 p.m.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.
Butler at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 8:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Indiana at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Latrobe at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Montour at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.
Class A
Freeport at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m
Fox Chapel at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 7:15 p.m.
Moon at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 7 p.m.
Plum at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Class B
Avonworth at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1A
Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
