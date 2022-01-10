TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports schedules for Jan. 10, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 7:42 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 6 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.

Butler at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 8:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Indiana at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Latrobe at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Montour at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m

Fox Chapel at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 7:15 p.m.

Moon at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Plum at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1A

Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports schedules for Jan. 3, 2022
High school sports scores, schedules for Dec. 19, 2021
High school sports scores, schedules for Dec. 12, 2021
High school sports schedules for Dec. 6, 2021
High school sports schedules for Nov. 29, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me