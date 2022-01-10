High school sports schedules for Jan. 10, 2022

By:

Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 7:42 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 6 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Armstrong at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.

Butler at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 8:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Indiana at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Latrobe at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Montour at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m

Fox Chapel at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 7:15 p.m.

Moon at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Plum at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1A

Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.