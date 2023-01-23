TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports schedules for Jan. 23, 2023

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 8:14 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Brownsville at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Mars at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Rochester at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7:15 p.m.

McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Moon at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Erie, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Indiana, 7 p.m.

South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Union at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

City League

Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Mars at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Park at Chartiers Valley, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

McDowell at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Neshannock at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Central Valley at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 15, 2023
High school sports results, schedule for Jan. 8, 2023
High school sports schedule for Jan. 2, 2023
High school sports scores, schedule for Dec. 18, 2022
High school sports scores, schedule for Dec. 11, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter