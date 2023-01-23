High school sports schedules for Jan. 23, 2023
Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 8:14 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Brownsville at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Hillel Academy at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Mars at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at South Side, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Eden Christian at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7:15 p.m.
McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Moon at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at New Brighton, 6 p.m.
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Erie, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Indiana, 7 p.m.
South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
City League
Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Mars at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Park at Chartiers Valley, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
McDowell at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Moon at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Neshannock at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
Central Valley at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.
