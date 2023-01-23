High school sports schedules for Jan. 23, 2023

By:

Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 8:14 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Brownsville at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Mars at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Rochester at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7:15 p.m.

McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Moon at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Erie, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Indiana, 7 p.m.

South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Union at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

City League

Brashear at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Mars at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Park at Chartiers Valley, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

McDowell at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Moon at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Neshannock at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Central Valley at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.