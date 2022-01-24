TribLIVE Logo
High school sports schedules for Jan. 24, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 8:38 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

California at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Portersville Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

South Park at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, ppd.

Avella at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at California, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Union at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Moon, ppd.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Peters Township at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Butler at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Montour at Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 7:50 p.m.

McDowell at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Plum at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Central Valley at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Neshannock at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Beaver at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at South Side, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Mars at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Allderdice, 6 p.m.

WPIAL section team tournaments

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

at Franklin Regional

Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 2

at Latrobe

Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3

at North Allegheny

Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Section 4

at Peters Township

Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

at Beth-Center

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Section 2

at Quaker Valley

Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.

Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

at Mt. Pleasant

Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.

Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

