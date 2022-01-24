High school sports schedules for Jan. 24, 2022
By:
Sunday, January 23, 2022 | 8:38 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
California at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Hillel Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
Portersville Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Plum at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
South Park at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, ppd.
Avella at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at California, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
Hillel Academy at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Union at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.
West Greene at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Moon, ppd.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Peters Township at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Butler at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Montour at Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Chartiers Valley at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 7:50 p.m.
McDowell at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.
Plum at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
Central Valley at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9 p.m.
Neshannock at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beaver at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at South Side, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Mars at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Allderdice, 6 p.m.
WPIAL section team tournaments
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
at Franklin Regional
Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 2
at Latrobe
Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Section 3
at North Allegheny
Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Section 4
at Peters Township
Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
at Beth-Center
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Section 2
at Quaker Valley
Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.
Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
at Mt. Pleasant
Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.
Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Scores Schedule• High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 16, 2022
• High school sports schedules for Jan. 10, 2022
• High school sports schedules for Jan. 3, 2022
• High school sports scores, schedules for Dec. 19, 2021
• High school sports scores, schedules for Dec. 12, 2021