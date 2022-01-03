High school sports schedules for Jan. 3, 2022

By:

Sunday, January 2, 2022 | 8:46 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Cathedral Prep at North Catholic, ppd.

Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, ppd.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 2

McGuffey at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.

Riverview at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Bethel Park at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena- Trackside, 9 p.m

Class 2A

Meadville at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena East, 6:30 p.m

Indiana at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex Galaxy, 7 p.m

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena Trackside, 7 p.m

Shaler at West Allegheny, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center Clearview, 7:15 p.m

Butler at Montour, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center Clearview, 9:15 p.m

Class A

Beaver at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena East, 8:30 p.m

Fox Chapel at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m

Moon at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex Galaxy, 9 p.m

Class B

Neshannock at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Peters Township at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.