High school sports schedules for Jan. 3, 2022
By:
Sunday, January 2, 2022 | 8:46 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cathedral Prep at North Catholic, ppd.
Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Gateway, ppd.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 2
McGuffey at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellis School at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Geibel, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 5 p.m.
Riverview at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Bethel Park at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena- Trackside, 9 p.m
Class 2A
Meadville at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena East, 6:30 p.m
Indiana at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex Galaxy, 7 p.m
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena Trackside, 7 p.m
Shaler at West Allegheny, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center Clearview, 7:15 p.m
Butler at Montour, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center Clearview, 9:15 p.m
Class A
Beaver at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena East, 8:30 p.m
Fox Chapel at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m
Moon at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex Galaxy, 9 p.m
Class B
Neshannock at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Peters Township at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.