High school sports schedules for March 1, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, February 28, 2021 | 9:50 PM

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (1-13) at Upper St. Clair (15-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (10-9) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (12-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (7-13) at Butler (10-8), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (8-9) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (14-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (6-12) at Hempfield (11-5), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (6-8) at Pine-Richland (10-5), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

McKeesport (7-8) at Chartiers Valley (19-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity (9-8) at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-6) at Mars (14-2), 6 p.m.; Plum (8-5) at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-6) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler (8-4) at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (9-8) at Penn Hills (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Freeport (5-8) at Blackhawk (6-6), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (2-16) at Derry (5-6), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (1-14) at Mt. Pleasant (8-8), 6 p.m.; Yough (3-12) at Knoch (6-9), 6 p.m.; Beaver (1-16) at Uniontown (6-9), 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Blackhawk/Freeport winner at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Derry winner at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant/Hopewell winner at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Yough/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Uniontown/Beaver winner at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (4-11) at Brownsville (4-9), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (7-9) at Waynesburg (2-15), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (1-11) at Laurel (10-10), 6 p.m.; Mohawk (3-18) at McGuffey (9-6), 6 p.m.; Steel Valley (0-4) at Charleroi (11-5), 8 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-10) vs. Apollo-Ridge (8-5) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Valley (2-12) at Ellwood City (9-4), 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Brownsville/Ligonier Valley winner at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton/Waynesburg winner at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel/East Allegheny winner at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey/Mohawk winner at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi/Steel Valley winner at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge/Beth-Center winner at Shady Side Academy (13-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City/Valley winner vs. Avonworth (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

California (5-4) at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (9-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (8-4) at Springdale (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (8-11) at Jeannette (12-4), 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (3-11) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-7) at Carlynton (12-4), 6 p.m.; South Side (6-11) at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Avella (7-12) at St. Joseph (8-10), 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-7) at Union (7-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (2-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-8) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-11) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-10) at Peters Township (6-7), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.

March 6 schedule

Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (19-1), noon

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Gateway (7-10) at Mars (8-9), 6 p.m.; Ringgold (2-13) at Fox Chapel (10-7), 6 p.m.; Uniontown (3-16) at Penn Hills (9-6), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (8-11) at Albert Gallatin (13-6), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (5-9) at Armstrong (9-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (15-7) at Plum (6-7), 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (3-16) at McKeesport (14-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (4-14) at Oakland Catholic (10-9), 6 p.m.; Indiana (8-9) at Moon (6-11), 6 p.m.; Connellsville (6-7) at South Fayette (13-5), 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Gateway/Mars winner at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem/Albert Gallatin winner at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Armstrong winner at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park/Plum winner at Chartiers Valley (18-3), 6 p.m.; Indiana/Moon winner at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; Connellsville/South Fayette winner at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Burrell (9-9) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-5) at Central Valley (8-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (4-10) at Knoch (8-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (8-12) at Blackhawk (12-5), 6 p.m.; New Castle (5-10) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-5) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-7) at Freeport (9-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Brownsville (2-8) at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; Washington (7-8) at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Aliquippa (6-11) at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-8) at California (10-3), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (6-5) at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (8-4) at Burgettstown (15-2), 6 p.m.; South Side (5-12) at Serra Catholic (13-0), 6 p.m.; Carlynton (9-9) at Shenango (14-6), 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (9-6) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at OLSH (12-5), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 8 schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Peters Township at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

Class AA

Armstrong at Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Hampton at West Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Hempfield at Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Montour at Moon at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.

Class A

Indiana at Sewickley Academy at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

