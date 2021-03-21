High school sports schedules for March 22, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 9:58 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (18-0) at Lower Merion (11-4), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (21-1) vs. Reading (24-2) at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Archbishop Ryan (11-5) at Chester (14-1), 7 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (16-7) vs. Lower Dauphin (20-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic (18-4) at Middletown (16-4), 7 p.m.; Hickory (22-3) at Lincoln Park (19-5), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (14-6) vs. Loyalsock Township (23-1) at La Salle College, 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (18-3) at Brookville (17-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Constitution (13-6) vs. Old Forge (7-8) at Saint Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.; Portage (21-2) at OLSH (22-0), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (22-4) vs. LaAcademia Charter (12-7) at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; Clarion (17-9) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (26-1) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Nazareth (17-1) at Spring-Ford (23-0), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (25-1) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-1) at Altoona, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (13-4) at Springfield-Delco (21-0), 7 p.m.; Spring Grove (21-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (24-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Scranton Prep (18-1) at Archbishop Wood (16-2), 7 p.m.; Delone Catholic (20-1) vs. Villa Maria Academy (19-0) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-4) at West Catholic (9-4), 6:30 p.m.; Forest Hills (19-0) at Mohawk (18-4), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mount Carmel (17-5) at Mahanoy Area (20-4), 7 p.m.; Penns Manor (18-6) at Neshannock (18-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (22-3) at Jenkintown (17-1), 7 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (15-4) at Rochester (16-3), 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Peters Township at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Hampton at Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.; West Allegheny at Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Freeport at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at North Hills at Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Morgantown at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Neshannock at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

