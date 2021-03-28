High school sports schedules for March 29, 2021
Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 9:23 PM
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Hampton at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Montour at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Aliquippa at Laurel, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Clairton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Union, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Avonworth at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Bethel Park at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Burrell at Brashear, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Eden Christian at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.
Geibel at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Jeannette at Washington, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Butler, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Plum at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at California, 4:30 p.m.
Shenango at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
South Park at Shaler, 4 p.m.
South Side at New Brighton, 4:15 p.m.
Valley at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Yough at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Franklin Regional at Mars at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Meadville at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, 8:20 p.m.; Montour at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Freeport at Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.; Wheeling Catholic at South Park at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.
Class B
Bishop Canevin at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Morgantown at Connellsivlle at Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 1
Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
Burrell at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Yough, 4 p.m.
Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Carrick at Brentwood, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.
Highlands at Butler, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Mohawk at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, 4:15 p.m.
New Brighton at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Plum at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Shenango at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
South Side at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Trinity, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.