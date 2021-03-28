High school sports schedules for March 29, 2021

Sunday, March 28, 2021 | 9:22 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Hampton at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Montour at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Aliquippa at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Clairton at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Union, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Avonworth at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Bethel Park at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Burrell at Brashear, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Eden Christian at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Geibel at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Jeannette at Washington, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Butler, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Plum at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at California, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

South Park at Shaler, 4 p.m.

South Side at New Brighton, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Yough at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Franklin Regional at Mars at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; Meadville at Hampton at Frozen Pond Arena, 8:20 p.m.; Montour at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.; Wheeling Catholic at South Park at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Burrell at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Morgantown at Connellsivlle at Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 1

Jefferson-Morgan at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Burrell at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Yough, 4 p.m.

Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Brentwood, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 3:45 p.m.

Highlands at Butler, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, 4:15 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Plum at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Park at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

