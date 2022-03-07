High school sports schedules for March 7, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 10:29 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Class 6A

Wednesday’s schedule

Chambersburg (18-7) at Lower Merion (24-3), 6 p.m.; Abington (16-11) at Pocono Mountain West (21-6); West Chester East (18-7) at Scranton (21-2); Garnet Valley (17-10) vs. Abrham Lincoln (18-8) at West Philadelphia HS, 7:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (19-4) vs. Haverford (18-6) at Cardinal O’Hara HS, 7:30 p.m.; Bensalem (18-7) at Central Dauphin (17-5); Pennwood (15-8) at Parkland (21-7); Cedar Cliff (21-6) at Cheltenham (28-1); Hempfield-Landisville (21-6) at Norristown (20-7); State College (9-14) at North Hills (24-1), 6 p.m.; Plymouth Whitemarsh (18-8) at Archbishop Wood (17-1), 7:30 p.m.; Downingtown West (16-9) at Reading (25-3); Northampton (19-7) at Methacton (24-3); Mt. Lebanon (16-9) at Warwick (20-6), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (18-6) at Allderdice (19-7); Cumberland Valley (19-7) at Fox Chapel (24-1), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s schedule

Exeter (13-13) at Chester (18-3); West York (24-4) at Archbishop Ryan (18-7), 7:30 p.m.; Upper Moreland (15-10) at Shippensburg (20-4); Lower Dauphin (13-13) at Pittston (20-4); Marple Newtown (16-10) at Pottsville (19-7); Mastery North (13-5) at Bishop Shanahan (14-12); Susquehannock (17-8) at Radnor (21-3); Chichester (11-14) vs. Imhotep Charter (23-4) at La Salle College; Penn Hills (18-5) at Lampeter Strasburg (27-0), 6 p.m.; North Pocono (19-5) at East Stroudsburg South (18-7), 7:30 p.m.; Hampton (13-11) at Central Mountain (13-11), 6 p.m.; Northeastern (16-12) at New Castle (23-2), 6 p.m.; Elizabethtown (16-10) at Laurel Highlands (25-0), 6 p.m.; Brashear (8-10) at Highlands (18-7); Shaler (14-10) at Hershey (20-6), 6 p.m.; Gateway (15-6) at DuBois (17-6)

Class 4A

Tuesday’s schedule

ELCO (16-11) vs. Neumann-Goretti (18-4) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; Scranton Prep (15-9) at Middletown (20-4); South Philadelphia (14-7) at Bethlehem Catholic (19-6); Littlestown (19-7) at Lewisburg (22-5); Trinity-District 3 (18-6) vs. Collegium Charter (22-2) at Pottstown, 7:30 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (21-5) at West Philadelphia (19-5), 7:30 p.m.; Shamokin (17-9) at Dallas (22-3); Cardinal O’Hara (13-10) at WIlson (19-7); Archbishop Carroll (12-10) at Berks Catholic (23-4); Athens (20-7) vs. Mid Valley (21-5) at Lackawanna College; Deer Lakes (16-6) vs. Penn Cambria (21-5) at Central Cambria; Oil City (16-9) at Montour (20-5); Hickory (16-8) at Quaker Valley (23-0); Belle Vernon (19-4) at Obama Academy (12-8); Central (Martinsburg) (19-6) at Lincoln Park (17-7); Burrell (14-9) at Fairview (23-2)

Class 3A

Wednesday’s schedule

Notre Dame Green Pond (19-7) vs. Math, Civics & Science (19-8) at West Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.; Troy (22-5) at York Catholic (16-8), 6 p.m.; Southern Columbia (15-10) at Holy Redeemer (21-4); String Theory (14-9) at Executive Education (13-7); Riverside-District 2 (15-7) at Loyalsock Township (23-4); Tulpehocken (19-6) vs. West Catholic Prep (19-5) at Bonner Prendergast, 7:30 p.m.; Devon Prep (14-7) at Dock Mennonite; Freire Charter (11-14) vs. Columbia (22-2) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Valley (12-13) vs. Shady Side Academy (19-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; South Allegheny (17-7) vs. Seneca (19-6) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.; Girard (16-9) at Bishop Guilfoyle (20-6), 6 p.m.; Washington (17-3) at Chestnut Ridge (18-7); Ellwood City (21-3) at Franklin (23-2); Cambria Heights (16-8) vs. Avonworth (18-7) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Brookville (20-3) at Aliquippa (17-8); Neshannock (18-5) at Richland (23-4)

Class 2A

Wednesday’s schedule

Delone Catholic (17-8) vs. Consitution (18-8) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7:30 p.m.; Muncy (19-6) at Shenandoah Valley (22-4); Sankofa Freedom (6-15) vs. Church Farm (14-8) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Antietam (20-5) vs. Holy Cross (19-6) at Lackawanna College; Windber (16-8) at Lancaster Menonite (16-9), 6 p.m.; Tri-Valley (19-6) vs. Paul Robeson (15-11) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 6 p.m.; Old Forge (15-9) at Wyalusing (19-7); Karns City (19-7) at Penns Manor (20-5); United (21-6) at OLSH (23-0); Carlynton (20-3) vs. Rocky Grove (19-6) at Oil City; Greensburg C.C. (18-4) at Conemaugh Township (21-3); Cambridge Springs (13-12) at Ridgway (20-5); Sto-Rox (12-8) vs. Portage (26-1) at Mount Aloysius College, 7:30 p.m.; West Middlesex (14-11) at Fort Cherry (23-3); West Shamokin (17-8) vs. Redbank Valley (22-4) at Clarion University; Winchester Thurston (11-8) at Kennedy Catholic (21-4), 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

West Shore Christian Academy (16-9) at Nativity BVM (19-6); Northumberland Christian (16-5) at Lancaster Country Day (16-9); Plumstead Christian (12-12) vs. City School (18-7) at Bonner Prendergast, 7:30 p.m.; Mount Calvary Christian (25-2) at North Penn-Liberty (15-9); High Point Baptist (21-6) at St. John Neumann (22-3); Roberto Clemente (13-12) vs. Faith Christian (12-12) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Strawberry Mansion (8-11) vs. Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (16-7) at East Stroudsburg South, 6 p.m.; Fannett-Metal (14-11) vs. Linville Hill Christian (22-3) at Octorara; Johnsonburg (13-13) at Bishop Canevin (20-4); Conemaugh Valley (14-11) at DuBois Central Catholic (18-8); Otto Eldred (22-3) vs. Williamsburg (21-5) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Imani Christian (15-6) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (17-8) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; North Clarion (16-10) at Bishop Carroll (16-9); Southern Fulton (19-7) at Union (22-3), 6 p.m.; Geibel (18-6) at Farrell (15-8); Rochester (9-12) at Elk County (22-5)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Class 6A

Tuesday’s schedule

Manheim Township (16-9) at Plymouth Whitemarsh (26-0); Garnet Valley (17-10) at Northampton (22-6); Methacton (22-3) at Wilkes-Barre (20-5); Perkomen Valley (18-9) vs Central (8-8) at Archbishop Ryan, 6 p.m.; Neshaminy (19-8) at Archbishop Carroll (18-5), 6 p.m.; Haverford (20-6) at Cedar Cliff (25-11); Great Valley (17-10) at Parkland (18-8); Dallastown (21-5) at Pennsbury (23-3); Nazareth (17-9) at Spring-Ford (20-6); Central York (21-6) at Upper St. Clair (20-5), 6 p.m.; Abington (21-5) vs. Northeast (11-7) at West Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.; Upper Dublin (17-10) at Central Dauphin (20-4); Easton (25-2) at Souderton (23-3); North Allegheny (21-3) at Cumberland Valley (20-5), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (12-10) at Mifflin County (18-6), 6 p.m.; Red Lion (19-6) at Mt. Lebanon (23-1), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday’s schedule

West York (16-9) vs. Villa Maria (14-11) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Manheim Central (19-7) vs. Roxborough (7-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 5:30 p.m.; Radnor (14-9) at Mechanicsburg (21-5); Twin Valley (16-10) at Abington Heights (19-6); Greencastle (20-4) at Bethlehem Catholic (19-7); Cardinal O’Hara (11-15) at Bishop Shanahan (16-9); Springfield Delco (17-7) at Lower Dauphin (16-10); Marple Newton (16-8) vs. St. Hubert’s (11-11) at Archbishop Ryan, 6 p.m.; Trinity (18-6) at Gettysburg (22-5), 6 p.m.; Pittston (24-4) at Bangor (18-8); Latrobe (18-4) at Hollidaysburg (23-1); Harbor Creek (15-8) at Chartiers Valley (24-2); Lampeter Strasburg (15-10) at South Fayette (22-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (19-5) at Slippery Rock (14-9); Obama Academy (15-6) at McKeesport (20-5); Oakland Catholic (14-10) at Warren (19-6)

Class 4A

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (19-7) at Archbishop Wood (18-8); North Schuylkill (22-5) at Scranton Prep (20-4); Audenried (15-10) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (24-0) at Wissahickon, 6 p.m.; Bermudian Springs (23-6) at Central Columbia (19-6); Freire Charter (7-11) at Jim Thorpe (25-1); Lake Lehman (18-4) at Berks Catholic (21-6); Villa Joseph Marie (17-7) vs. Mastery North (17-5) at La Salle Colle; Shamokin (19-6) at Dunmore (23-1); Allentown Central Catholic (20-6) at Milton (12-13), 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (23-5) vs. Lansdale Catholic (15-7) at Bonner Prendergast, 6 p.m.; Montour (16-7) at Delone Catholic (26-1); St. Marys (18-6) at Knoch (21-3); Eastern York (21-5) at Blackhawk (24-0), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-4) at Tyrone (22-1); Quaker Valley (12-11) vs. Villa Maria (21-2) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (19-5) at Bedford (21-5)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s schedule

Brandywine Heights (18-6) vs. Neumann-Goretti (12-9) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; Bloomsburg (22-5) vs. MaST Charter (16-5) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Conwel Egan (11-10) at York Catholic (12-13); Western Wayne (19-5) at Loyalsock Township (19-6); Martin Luther King (9-5) at Palmerton (23-2); Towanda (23-4) at Riverside-District 2 (20-4); Executive Education (16-8) vs. Imhotep Charter (13-9) at Archbishop Wood, 6 p.m.; John Bartram (6-2) at Trinity-District 3 (18-7); Pequea Valley (13-12) at River Valley (21-4), 6 p.m.; Waynesburg Central (17-5) at Chestnut Ridge (13-11); Westmont (15-9) at Freedom (18-5); Keystone Oaks (13-10) at Greenville (19-5); Penn Cambria (17-9) at North Catholic (19-5); Avonworth (19-3) at Lakeview (21-4); Mercyhurst Prep (17-8) at Forest Hills (19-7), 6 p.m.; Laurel (13-11) at Redbank Valley (20-5)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Columbia (23-2) vs. Penn Treaty (16-3) at Bonner Prendergast, 6 p.m.; Mt. Carmel (20-5) at Holy Cross (16-8); Parkway West (5-1) vs. Sacred Heart Academy (10-10) at Pottstown, 6 p.m.; South Williamsport (21-4) at Minesville (13-11); Elk Lake (15-09) at Southern Columbia (25-1); Tri-Valley (19-6) vs. Parkway NorthWest (6-9) at Archbishop Wood, 7:30 p.m.; Belmont Charter (1-4) vs. Linden Hall (13-5) at Manheim Township, 7:15 p.m.; Windber (22-4) at Bishop McCort (23-4); Penns Manor (21-5) vs. Neshannock (24-2) at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Cambridge Springs (18-6) at Brockway (16-7); Seton LaSalle (17-7) at Maplewood (21-4); Shenango (14-9) vs. Northern Bedford (17-8) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (18-4) at Homer-Center (23-4); Clarion Limestone (12-10) at Serra Catholic (20-2); Bellwood-Antis (21-6) at OLSH, 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (16-6) at West Middlesex (20-3)

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Greenwood (10-12) vs. Northumberland Christian (19-3) at Milton, 6 p.m.; Jenkintown (13-11) at Susquehanna (10-12), 6 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (7-3) at Christian School of York (24-2); St. John Neumann (12-11) at Marian Catholic (20-5); New Covenant Christian (13-9) vs. Faith Christian (21-4) at Wissahickon, 7:30 p.m.; Nativity BVM (9-15) at Lourdes Regional (15-10); Shade-Central City (11-12) at Mount Calvary Christian (16-9), 6 p.m.; Ridgway (15-9) vs. Williamsburg (21-6) at Claysburg Kimmel; DuBois Central (17-9) at Bishop Canevin (16-9); Bishop Carroll (10-15) at Otto Eldred (22-3), 6 p.m.; St. Joseph (10-14) at Shanksville-Stonycreek (18-6), 6 p.m.; North Clarion (21-6) at Kennedy Catholic (21-2), 6 p.m.; West Greene (18-4) vs. Portage (21-5) at Mount Aloysius College, 6 p.m.; Berlin-Brothersvalley (19-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (14-7) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (13-9) at Union (20-2); Monessen (17-6) at Elk County Catholic (24-3)

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Seneca Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Bethel Park vs. North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.

Baldwin vs. Peters Township, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday’s schedule

Hempfield vs. Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Armstrong vs. South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Meadville vs. Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Butler vs. Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Monday’s schedule

North Hills vs. Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

Moon vs. Quaker Valley, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

McDowell vs. North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Westmont Hilltop vs. Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Tuesday’s schedule

Avonworth vs. Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward vs. Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Morgantown vs. Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Wilmington vs. Carrick, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.