High school sports schedules for May 10, 2021

By:

Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 9:57 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 3 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Southmoreland at Yough, 1 p.m. (DH)

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at OLSH, 5 p.m. (DH)

Union at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Hopewell at West Allegheny, ppd.

Indiana at Derry, ppd.

Indiana at West Allegheny, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Moon at Montour, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Frazier, ppd.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Freedom, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Highlands, ppd.

South Park at North Catholic, ppd.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 3 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 5 p.m.

Section 4

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Trinity, 4 p.m. (DH)

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at New Castle, 2 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at Derry, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m. (DH)

South Park at Quaker Valley, 1:45 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m. (DH)

Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Northgate, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, ppd.

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Brentwood at California, 4:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, ppd.

Central Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Frazier at Southmoreland, ppd.

Hampton at Moon, ppd.

Hopewell at South Side, ppd.

Indiana at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Gateway, ppd.

Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Mars at Knoch, ppd.

Mars at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

McGuffey at South Park, ppd.

Mohawk at Beaver, ppd.

Neshannock at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Montour, ppd.

Steel Valley at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Bethel Park, ppd.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Obama Academy, ppd.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Seton LaSalle at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at North Hills, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.