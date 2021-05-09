High school sports schedules for May 10, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 9:57 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 3 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hopewell at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Section 2

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Southmoreland at Yough, 1 p.m. (DH)

Class 2A

Section 1

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at OLSH, 5 p.m. (DH)

Union at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Freeport at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Hopewell at West Allegheny, ppd.

Indiana at Derry, ppd.

Indiana at West Allegheny, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Moon at Montour, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Frazier, ppd.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Freedom, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Highlands, ppd.

South Park at North Catholic, ppd.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 3 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 5 p.m.

Section 4

West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Trinity, 4 p.m. (DH)

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Yough, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at New Castle, 2 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at Derry, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m. (DH)

South Park at Quaker Valley, 1:45 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m. (DH)

Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Washington at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 4

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Northgate, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, ppd.

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Brentwood at California, 4:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, ppd.

Central Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Frazier at Southmoreland, ppd.

Hampton at Moon, ppd.

Hopewell at South Side, ppd.

Indiana at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Gateway, ppd.

Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Mars at Knoch, ppd.

Mars at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

McGuffey at South Park, ppd.

Mohawk at Beaver, ppd.

Neshannock at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Montour, ppd.

Steel Valley at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Bethel Park, ppd.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Obama Academy, ppd.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Seton LaSalle at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at North Hills, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports schedules for May 3, 2021
High school schedules for April 26, 2021
High school scores, schedules for April 20, 2021
High school schedules for April 19, 2021
High school schedules for April 12, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me