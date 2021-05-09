High school sports schedules for May 10, 2021
By:
Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 9:57 PM
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Mars at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 3 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hopewell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Section 2
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Southmoreland at Yough, 1 p.m. (DH)
Class 2A
Section 1
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at Neshannock, 4:30 p.m.
Shenango at Riverside, 4 p.m.
South Side at Aliquippa, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at OLSH, 5 p.m. (DH)
Union at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Freeport at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Hopewell at West Allegheny, ppd.
Indiana at Derry, ppd.
Indiana at West Allegheny, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Ligonier Valley at Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Moon at Montour, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Frazier, ppd.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Freedom, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Highlands, ppd.
South Park at North Catholic, ppd.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Plum at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 3 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 5 p.m.
Section 4
West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Trinity, 4 p.m. (DH)
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 3:45 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Yough, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at New Castle, 2 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic at Derry, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m. (DH)
South Park at Quaker Valley, 1:45 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m. (DH)
Chartiers-Houston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:15 p.m.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 4 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Washington at Bentworth, ppd.
Section 4
Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Union at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Springdale at Northgate, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, ppd.
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Brentwood at California, 4:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Northgate, ppd.
Central Valley at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Frazier at Southmoreland, ppd.
Hampton at Moon, ppd.
Hopewell at South Side, ppd.
Indiana at Marion Center, 4:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Gateway, ppd.
Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Mars at Knoch, ppd.
Mars at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
McGuffey at South Park, ppd.
Mohawk at Beaver, ppd.
Neshannock at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Penn Hills, ppd.
Penn-Trafford at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Montour, ppd.
Steel Valley at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Bethel Park, ppd.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.
District 8
City League
Carrick at Obama Academy, ppd.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Upper St. Clair, 2:30 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry at Mars, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Seton LaSalle at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Beaver County Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at North Hills, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
