High school sports schedules for May 2, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, May 1, 2022 | 10:20 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Moon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Section 2

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at California, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.

Neshannock at South Side, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Avella, 7 p.m.

Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

New Castle at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, DH, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Western Beaver, DH, 4 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Burrell, 6:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, DH, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at Beaver, DH, 4 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

Beth-Center at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Cornell at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Plum at Yough, 4 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at West Greene, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL tournament

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Central Catholic at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Peters Township at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Ringgold at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Beaver at South Park, 3 p.m.; Indiana at Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Carlynton at Mars, 3 p.m.; Hampton at Valley, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant vs. Montour at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.; Blackhawk vs. North Catholic at Cranberry Township Park, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Norwin, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

