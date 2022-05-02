High school sports schedules for May 2, 2022
By:
Sunday, May 1, 2022 | 10:20 PM
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Hampton at Plum, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Moon at West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Burrell, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 4 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Section 2
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 4 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at East Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 4 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Frazier at California, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Summit Academy, 4 p.m.
Neshannock at South Side, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Clairton, 4 p.m.
Burgettstown at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Avella, 7 p.m.
Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
New Castle at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Thomas Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Fox Chapel, DH, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Western Beaver, DH, 4 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Burrell, 6:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, DH, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at Beaver, DH, 4 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
Beth-Center at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
California at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Laurel at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Cornell at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Mapletown at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Plum at Yough, 4 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at West Greene, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL tournament
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Central Catholic at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Peters Township at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Ringgold at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.; Beaver at South Park, 3 p.m.; Indiana at Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Carlynton at Mars, 3 p.m.; Hampton at Valley, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant vs. Montour at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.; Blackhawk vs. North Catholic at Cranberry Township Park, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Norwin, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.