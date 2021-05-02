High school sports schedules for May 3, 2021

By:

Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 9:52 PM

High schools

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Allderdice, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Mars at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 4:15 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.

Knoch at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Valley, 3:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 a.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Washington, 4:15 p.m.

California at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

South Side at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Clairton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Cornerstone Christian, Ohio at Obama Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, 4 p.m.

Shenango at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Section 2

North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 2

Connellsville at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Gateway at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m. (DH)

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 5 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Yough at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Ambridge at New Castle, 2 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

South Park at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m. (DH)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

California at Washington, ppd.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Northgate at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Brentwood, ppd.

Carrick at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Peters Township, ppd.

Freedom at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.

Moon at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Latrobe at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Class AA

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Carlynton at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Hampton at Neshannock, 3 p.m.

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Carynton/Indiana winner at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Highlands at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 3 p.m.; Knoch at Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Winchester Thurston, 3 p.m.; Hampton/Neshannock winner at South Park, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Plum at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Trinity at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Trinity, ppd.

Peters Township at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.