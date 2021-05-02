High school sports schedules for May 3, 2021
By:
Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 9:52 PM
High schools
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Allderdice, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Mars at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 4:15 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 4 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 4:15 p.m.
Knoch at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Montour, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 4 p.m.
Hopewell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 4:30 p.m.
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Valley, 3:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Charleroi, 4 a.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Washington, 4:15 p.m.
California at Frazier, 4:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
South Side at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Clairton at Brentwood, 3:45 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Mapletown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Cornerstone Christian, Ohio at Obama Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, 4 p.m.
Shenango at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Section 2
North Allegheny at Butler, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Plum at Armstrong, ppd.
Section 2
Connellsville at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Gateway at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m. (DH)
Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 5 p.m.
Shaler at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Western Beaver, 4 p.m.
Trinity at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
McKeesport at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Yough at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Ambridge at New Castle, 2 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
North Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
South Park at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 4 p.m. (DH)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
California at Washington, ppd.
Carmichaels at Frazier, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Laurel at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.
Shenango at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at West Greene, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 4 p.m.
Monessen at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Northgate at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Springdale at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Brentwood, ppd.
Carrick at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Peters Township, ppd.
Freedom at Bishop Canevin, 4 p.m.
Moon at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Monday’s schedule
Moon at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.; Allderdice at Peters Township, 3 p.m.; Latrobe at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.; Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.
Class AA
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Carlynton at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Hampton at Neshannock, 3 p.m.
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Carynton/Indiana winner at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.; Highlands at Beaver, 3 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 3 p.m.; Knoch at Central Valley, 3 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at Valley, 3 p.m.; Mars at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Winchester Thurston, 3 p.m.; Hampton/Neshannock winner at South Park, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
South Fayette at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Plum at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Trinity at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Trinity, ppd.
Peters Township at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change.
