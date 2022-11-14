High school sports schedules for Nov. 14, 2022

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Wilson (20-2-1) vs. Emmaus (25-0) at Hamburg, 5 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (20-3-1) vs. Conestoga (21-2) at Exeter Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Villa Maria Academy (18-6) vs. Mechanicsburg (18-4-1) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (18-4-1) vs. Palmyra (19-2-2) at Governor Mifflin, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (21-2) vs. Oley Valley (19-2-1) at Whitehall, 5 p.m.; Central Columbia (19-4) vs. Boiling Springs (24-0) at Tulplehookan, 5 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (10-1) vs. Central Catholic (7-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (10-2) vs. Pine-Richland (9-3) at Norwin, noon

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (10-0) vs. McKeesport (11-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (8-2) vs. Freeport (10-1) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (7-4) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (10-0) vs. Neshannock (11-1) at Montour, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-1) vs. Sto-Rox (9-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (11-1) vs. South Side (11-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Union (9-3) vs. Rochester (7-4) at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Hempfield at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Moon at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, Robert Morris University, 7:15 p.m.

Kiski Area at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Varsity D2

Bishop Canevin at Burrell, Pittsburgh ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lower Merion (22-1) vs. Parkland at Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (20-1-1) vs. Conestoga (19-4) at Chambersburg, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Springfield Township (20-3) vs. Phoenixville (20-2-1) at Spring-Ford, 5 p.m.; Hershey (20-3) vs. Cathedral Prep (18-1-1) at Price Field, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Northwestern Lehigh (24-1) vs. Lewisburg (20-1-1) at North Schuylkill, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (16-5-2) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (18-3-1) at Somerset, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Faith Christian (19-3) vs. Moravian Academy at Whitehall, 7 p.m.; McConnellsburg vs. Winchester Thurston (18-2-1) at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Neshaminy (22-0-2) vs. Pennridge (22-2) at Souderton, 6 p.m.; Owen J. Roberts (19-6) vs. Central Dauphin (20-2-1) at Hamburg, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Upper Perkiomen (22-1) vs. Greencastle-Antrim (21-2-1) at Northeastern, 6 p.m.; Mars (19-1) vs. Moon (22-0) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Wyomissing (21-1) vs. Central Columbia (23-0) at Tulephocken, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (21-2) vs. General McLane (15-5-1) at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (16-6-1) vs. South Williamsport (19-4) at Milton, 6 p.m.; Freedom (19-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (15-4) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (24-1) vs. Parkland (24-0) at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (20-1) vs. Pine-Richland (18-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bethlehem Catholic (18-5) vs. Pope John Paul II (23-0) at Quakertown, 7 p.m.; North Catholic (18-2) vs. Thomas Jefferson (19-2) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Notre Dame GP (17-4) vs. York Catholic (22-1) at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.; Freeport (21-2) vs. Phillipsburg-Osceola (19-1) at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sacred Heart Academy (19-7) vs. West Branch (21-0) at Hazelton, 6 p.m.; Oswayo Valley (24-0) vs. Maplewood (21-3) at Warren, 7 p.m.

