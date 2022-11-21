High school sports schedules for Nov. 21, 2022

Sunday, November 20, 2022

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (11-0) vs. Central Valley (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 2 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3) at Acrisure Stadium, 11 a.m.

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (11-1) at State College (12-0), 7 p.m.; Central Bucks West (9-4) at Garnet Valley (12-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Manheim Township (9-3) at Harrisburg (9-2), 1 p.m.; Parkland (9-4) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-1) at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (8-2) at Pine-Richland (10-3), 7 p.m.; Cocalico (9-4) at Exeter Township (12-0), 7 p.m.; West Chester Rustin (11-1) at Upper Dublin (13-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (9-1) vs. Whitehall (8-5) at Germantown Super Site, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Meadville (12-1) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (8-5) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.; Manheim Central (10-1) at Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Bonner-Prendergast (11-1) vs. Crestwood (12-1) at Northeast Super Site, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Wyomissing (12-0) at Danville (13-0), 7 p.m.; Martinsburg Central (11-2) at Grove City (9-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (8-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (11-2) at South Philadelphia Super Site, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-3) vs. Southern Columbia (10-3) at Mansion Park, 7 p.m.; Executive Education (8-3) at District 3 Trinity (9-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Farrell (10-1) at Westinghouse (12-0), Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Northern Cambria (10-3) vs. Canton (11-1) at Mansion Park, 5 p.m.; Port Allegany (11-1) vs. Reynolds (11-1) at Bradford, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Northern Lehigh (12-1) at Steelton-Highspire (11-1), 1 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex – Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Mars at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena – East, 8 p.m.

Latrobe at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Catholic at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena – East, 6 p.m.

McDowell at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex – Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center – Colonials, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center – Colonials, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Trinity at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena – Trackside, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Ice Arena – Trackside, 9 p.m.

