High school sports schedules for Nov. 21, 2022
By:
Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 6:35 PM
High schools
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Aliquippa (11-0) vs. Central Valley (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (9-2) vs. Avonworth (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Steel Valley (11-0) vs. Beaver Falls (11-1) at Acrisure Stadium, 2 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. Union (10-3) at Acrisure Stadium, 11 a.m.
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
North Allegheny (11-1) at State College (12-0), 7 p.m.; Central Bucks West (9-4) at Garnet Valley (12-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Manheim Township (9-3) at Harrisburg (9-2), 1 p.m.; Parkland (9-4) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-1) at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Cathedral Prep (8-2) at Pine-Richland (10-3), 7 p.m.; Cocalico (9-4) at Exeter Township (12-0), 7 p.m.; West Chester Rustin (11-1) at Upper Dublin (13-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (9-1) vs. Whitehall (8-5) at Germantown Super Site, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Meadville (12-1) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (8-5) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.; Manheim Central (10-1) at Bishop McDevitt, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Bonner-Prendergast (11-1) vs. Crestwood (12-1) at Northeast Super Site, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Wyomissing (12-0) at Danville (13-0), 7 p.m.; Martinsburg Central (11-2) at Grove City (9-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (8-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (11-2) at South Philadelphia Super Site, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (10-3) vs. Southern Columbia (10-3) at Mansion Park, 7 p.m.; Executive Education (8-3) at District 3 Trinity (9-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Farrell (10-1) at Westinghouse (12-0), Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Northern Cambria (10-3) vs. Canton (11-1) at Mansion Park, 5 p.m.; Port Allegany (11-1) vs. Reynolds (11-1) at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Northern Lehigh (12-1) at Steelton-Highspire (11-1), 1 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex – Galaxy, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Mars at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena – East, 8 p.m.
Latrobe at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Catholic at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena – East, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex – Galaxy, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center – Colonials, 7:15 p.m.
Hampton at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center – Colonials, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Trinity at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena – Trackside, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Ice Arena – Trackside, 9 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.