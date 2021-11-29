High school sports schedules for Nov. 29, 2021

High schools

Football

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (14-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) at Ridley, 7 p.m.; State College (8-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (13-0) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (10-1) vs. Strath Haven (13-1) at Ridley, 7 p.m.; Exeter Township (10-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (11-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan (11-3) vs. Bishop McDevitt (11-1) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.; Jersey Shore (14-0) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (13-1) vs. Wyomissing (14-0), TBD; Central (14-0) at Central Valley (13-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Northern Lehigh (11-3) vs. Southern Columbia (13-1) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.; Farrell (11-0) vs. Serra Catholic (14-1) at Slippery Rock University, 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (9-4) vs. Canton (13-0) at Altoona’s Mansion Park, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (13-1) vs. Redbank Valley (12-1) at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon McMillan at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Armstrong at Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Butler at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Indiana at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Mars at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Meadville at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Kiski Area at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Norwin at Hampton, Frozen pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Class B

Morgantown at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m.

