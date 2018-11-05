High school sports schedules for Nov. 5, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, November 4, 2018 | 10:21 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA tournament

Tuesday’s schedule

Local teams only

Class AAA

Penn Manor vs. Pine-Richland at Hempfield (Landisville), 5 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Wilson at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Penn-Trafford vs. Twin Valley at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Class A

Shady Side Academy vs. Newport at Latrobe, 2 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Semifinals

Seneca Valley (8-3) at North Allegheny (10-0), 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (6-5) at Pine-Richland (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Sites and times to be determined

Franklin Regional (7-3) vs. Gateway (11-0); Woodland Hills (5-6) vs. West Allegheny (8-2); McKeesport (9-2) at Penn Hills (11-0); Penn-Trafford (9-2) vs. Peters Township (9-2)

Class 4A

Semifinals

Sites and times to be determined

Blackhawk (10-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-0); Belle Vernon (9-1) vs. South Fayette (10-1)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Sites and times to be determined

Beaver Falls (9-2) vs. Aliquippa (10-1); North Catholic (10-1) vs. Derry (10-1)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Sites and times to be determined

South Side Beaver (8-3) vs. Shady Side Academy (10-0); Mohawk (9-2) vs. Charleroi (9-1); Freedom (10-1) vs. Burgettstown (10-0); Washington (10-1) vs. Steel Valley (9-1)

Class A

Semifinals

Sites and times to be determined

Rochester (10-1) vs. Jeannette (11-0); OLSH (10-1) vs. Clairton (9-1)

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Butler, 7:10 p.m.; Canon McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.; Moon at Hampton, 9:10 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 8:35 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Plum, 9 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 9 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at North Hills, 9:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Sewickley Academy, 7:15 p.m.; Montour at Meadville, 7:35 p.m.; Norwin at Kiski Area, 8 p.m.; South Fayette at Wheeling Park, 8 p.m.

Division II

Burrell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at Ringgold, 7:15 p.m.; Connellsville at Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA tournament

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

CB West vs. Central Dauphin at Central Bucks South, 6 p.m.; Williamsport vs. Unionville at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.; Roman Catholic vs. Wilson at Northeast HS Supersite, 7 p.m.; Freedom (District 11) vs. Spring-Ford at J. Birney Crum Stadium, 7 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Radnor at Hersheypark Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; State College vs. Norwin at Bald Eagle Area HS, 6 p.m.; Abington vs. Emmaus at Hatboro-Horsham, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Hempfield Area, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Strath Haven vs. Mechanicsburg at WC East, 4 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Athens at Lake Lehman, 5 p.m.; Saucon Valley vs. Holy Ghost Prep at Liberty, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Lower Dauphin at South Philadelphia Supersite, 7 p.m.; Hershey vs. Franklin Towne at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.; Bradford vs. West Allegheny at Brockway, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Bellefonte at Norwin, 5 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Thomas Jefferson at Fairview, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Lansdale Catholic at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.; Wyoming Seminary vs. Midd West at Crestwood, 7 p.m.; Central Columbia vs. Notre Dame GP at Danville, 7 p.m.; New Hope-Solebury vs. Fleetwood at Central Bucks South, 4 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Bedford at Moon, 7 p.m.; St. Marys vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Brockway, 5 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop vs. Quaker Valley at Richland, 8 p.m.; Fairview vs. Deer Lakes at Dollinger Field, Erie, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Camp Hill vs. Sullivan County at Northeastern, 5 p.m.; Faith Christian vs. Devon Prep at Upper Perkiomen, 5 p.m.; Millville vs. Gregory the Great at Balls Mills Complex, 7 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. York Catholic at Emmaus, 7 p.m.; Rockwood vs. Lancaster Country Day at Somerset, 6 p.m.; Avonworth vs. West Shamokin at Mars, 7 p.m.; Brockway vs. Seton LaSalle at DuBois, 7 p.m.; Iroquios vs. Greensburg C.C. at Dollinger Field, Erie, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA tournament

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Conestoga vs. Ephrata at WC East, 6 p.m.; Williamsport vs. Penncrest at Loyalsock, 5 p.m.; Central vs. Pennridge at Northeast HS Supersite, 5 p.m.; Parkland vs. Downington East at J. Birney Crum Stadium, 5 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Pennsbury at Hersheypark Stadium, 5:30 p.m.; McDowell vs. Peters Township at Dollinger Field, Erie, 3:30 p.m.; Souderton vs. Easton at Upper Perkiomen, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Central Dauphin at Hempfield Area, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Lower Dauphin at Council Rock North, 6 p.m.; Athens vs. Scranton Prep at Towanda, 6 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. Villa Maria at Northeast HS Supersite, 3 p.m.; Dallas vs. Mechanicsburg at Lake Lehman, 7 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. Little Flower at Lehighton HS, 6 p.m.; Manheim Central vs. Mars at Cedar Crest, 5 p.m.; Hickory vs. Hampton at Slippery Rock HS, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic vs. Hollidaysburg at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

ELCO vs. Lewisburg at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.; St. Basil vs. Lansdale Catholic at Hatboro-Horsham, 5 p.m.; Midd West vs. Wyoming Area at Balls Mills Complex, 5 p.m.; Palisades vs. Boiling Springs at Emmaus, 5 p.m.; South Park vs. Somerset at Moon, 5 p.m.; Karns City vs. Villa Maria at Clarion University, 7 p.m.; Bedford vs. Hopewell at Windber, 6 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep vs. Avonworth at Fairview, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Camp Hill vs. East Juniata at Northeastern, 7 p.m.; Conwell Egan vs. Dock Mennonite at South Philadelphia Supersite, 5 p.m.; Southern Columbia vs. Moravian Academy at Danville, 5 p.m.; Montrose vs. Fairfield at Dunmore, 6 p.m.; Freedom vs. Rockwood at Mars, 5 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. Wilmington at Richland, 6 p.m.; Windber vs. Shady Side Academy at Somerset, 8 p.m.; Brockway vs. Bentworth at DuBois, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA tournament

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll at Bishop McDevitt, 5:30 p.m.; Parkland vs. South Western at Catasauqua, 7 p.m.; Exeter Township vs. Upper Merion at Wyomissing, 7 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Emmaus at Upper Dublin, 5:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. West Chester Rustin at Trinity, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. McDowell at North Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; State College vs. Baldwin at Bellefonte, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Villa Maria Academy vs. Paumbo at Upper Dublin, 4 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Palmyra at Catasauqua, 5:30 p.m.; West York vs. Greater Nanticoke at Northern, 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Pope John Paul II at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.; Somerset vs. Dover at Windber, 5 p.m.; Knoch vs. Elizabeth Forward at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Warren vs. Central Valley at Meadville, 7:30 p.m.; DuBois vs. Thomas Jefferson at Punxsutawney, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop McDevitt vs. New Hope Solebury at Martin Luther King, 4 p.m.; Holy Redeemer vs. North-Penn Liberty at North Pocono, 6:45 p.m.; Panther Valley vs. Science Leadership Academy at Lehighton, 6 p.m.; Delone Catholic vs. Central Cambria at Northern, 5 p.m.; North Catholic vs. North Star at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Redbank Valley vs. Freeport at DuBois, 5 p.m.; Bald Eagle Area vs. Serra Catholic at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.; Corry vs. Frazier at Cochranton, 6 p.m.

Class A

Lititz Christian vs. Canton at Trinity, 5:30 p.m.; Nativity vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Minersville, 6 p.m.; Blue Ridge vs. Covenant Christian at North Pocono, 5 p.m.; Berlin vs. Fort Cherry at Windber, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Carroll vs. Carmichaels at Forest Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Cochranton vs. Ridgway Area at Meadville, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin vs. Northern Cambria at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.; Clarion vs. Cambridge Springs at DuBois, 6:30 p.m.

