High school sports schedules for Nov. 8, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 9:44 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Local teams only

Class 3A

Central York (19-5-1) at Pine-Richland (17-0), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Fleetwood (18-5) at Penn-Trafford (16-0), 6 p.m.

Class A

Lancaster Mennonite (16-4) at Shady Side Academy (11-1), 5 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (7-4) at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (5-6) at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Penn Hills (6-4) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel (5-6) at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township (7-4) at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (7-4) at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (8-3) at Hampton (11-0), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (8-3) vs. Aliquippa (8-1) at TBA, TBA

Armstrong (8-3) at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (5-5) at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Freeport (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (6-5) vs. North Catholic (10-0) at Mars, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant (6-4) at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Times, sites TBA

Steel Valley (10-0) vs. South Side (7-3)

New Brighton (5-6) vs. Beaver Falls (7-3)

Sto-Rox (11-0) vs. Mohawk (6-5)

Laurel (11-0) vs. Serra Catholic (11-1)

Class A

First round

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Times, sites TBD

OLSH (7-3) vs. Clairton (7-2)

Springdale (6-4) vs. Rochester (8-2)

Cornell (8-2) vs. Leechburg (9-2)

Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Shenango (4-6)

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Butler at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

South Fayette at Mars, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Plum at Quaker Valley, Baierl ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Wheeling Catholic at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class B

Neshannock at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Burrell, Pittsburgh ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Warwick at Conestoga, 6:15 p.m.; Dallastown at Hazleton, TBD; Abbington at Emmaus, 6:15 p.m.; Council Rock South at La Salle College, 4 p.m.; North Penn at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at State College, 6 p.m.; Parkland vs. Lower Merion at TBD, TBD; Hempfield (District 3) at Seneca Valley, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Donegal at Bishop Shanahan, 5 p.m.; Palmyra at Northwestern Lehigh, 6 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Fleetwood at Ukrainian Americans Sports Center, 3 p.m.; Danville at North Pocono, 5:30 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan at Hershey, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Bradford, 7 p.m.; Hollidaysburg at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Cathedral Prep at Dollinger Field, Erie, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Midd-West at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame GP at Wyoming Seminary, 6 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. Allentown CC at Catasauqua, 7 p.m.; Oley Valley vs. Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7 p.m.; Grove City at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; Karns City at Somerset, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Richland, 6 p.m.; Ambridge at Fairview, 6 p.m.

Class A

Holy Cross at Camp Hill, 6 p.m.; Faith Christian vs. Masterman at Palisades, 4:30 p.m.; Tulpehocken vs. East Juniata at Selinsgrove, 5 p.m.; West Branch at Moravian Academy, 7 p.m.; Everett vs. Winchester Thurston at Graham Field, 5 p.m.; St. Joseph’s Catholic vs. Mercer at Slippery Rock, 5:30 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at McConnellsburg, 6 p.m.; Eden Christian at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Carlisle vs. Downingtown East at Downingtown West, 6 p.m.; Nazareth at Delaware Valley, 5 p.m.; Conestoga vs. Central at Germantown Super Site, 3:30 p.m.; Pennridge at Parkland, 7 p.m.; Central Bucks East at Central Dauphin, 5 p.m.; Seneca Valley at McDowell, 6 p.m.; Wilson at Owen J. Roberts, 7 p.m.; Ephrata at Moon, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Greencastle-Antrim at Radnor, 6 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh vs. Dallas at TBD, TBD; ELCO vs. Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 5 p.m.; Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Ryan at Conwell-Egan, 3 p.m.; St. Hubert’s at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.; Plum at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Red Land at Mars, 5 p.m.; Montour at Bradford, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Montoursville at Wyomissing, 3 p.m.; Holy Redeemer vs. Allentown CC at Catasauqua, 5 p.m.; Archbishop Wood at Springfield Township, 7 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt at Central Columbia, 6 p.m.; Trinity vs. Bedford at Somerset, 5 p.m.; Fort LeBoeuf at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; North Catholic at Karns City, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland vs. Villa Maria at Dollinger Field, Erie, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

South Williamsport vs. Brandywine Heights at Schuylkill Valley, 6 p.m.; Lakeland at Moravian Academy, 5 p.m.; Conwell-Egan vs. Faith Christian at Palisades, 6:30 p.m.; Harrisburg Christian at Southern Columbia, 6 p.m.; Northern Bedford at Steel Valley, Campbell Field, 6 p.m.; West Branch at Brockway, 5 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. vs. Mercer at Slippery Rock HS, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Windber, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Wilson at Bishop Shanahan, 7 p.m.; Garnet Valley at Archbishop Carroll, 3:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley at Delaware Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Downingtown West at Parkland, 6 p.m.; Unionville at Hempfield (District 3), 7 p.m.; Shaler at McDowell, 6 p.m.; Elizabethtown at Council Rock North, 7 p.m.; State College at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Archbishop Wood at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.; Carver Engineering & Science at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.; York Suburban at Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.; Berwick at Bethlehem Catholic, 5 p.m.; Twin Valley at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Plum at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Hampton at DuBois, 6:30 p.m.; Armstrong at Conneaut, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Central Cambria at Trinity (District 3), 6 p.m.; Tacony Charter at New Hope-Solebury, 7:30 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic at Conwell Egan, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer at Wyalusing, 5:30 p.m.; Corry at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Keystone at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Harbor Creek, 6 p.m.; Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Class A

Lititz Christian vs. Sacred Heart Academy at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.; Canton at Blue Ridge, 5:30 p.m.; Covenant Christian at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.; Oswayo Valley at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Homer-Center at Cochranton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.; California at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

Bye: Marian Catholic

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

