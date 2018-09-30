High school sports schedules for Oct. 1, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, September 30, 2018 | 9:54 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
McGuffey at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Valley at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Section 4
South Side Beaver at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Brentwood at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Derry at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Kiski School, 4 p.m.
Karns City at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Yough, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Brashear at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 2
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.
Derry at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Geibel at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
OLSH at Quigley Catholic, 5:15 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Freedom, 8 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Ellis School, 4:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Vincentian Academy, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Carrick, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Burrell, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 4
Steel Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Avella at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Avonworth at Montour, 6 p.m.
Bentworth at Washington, 6 p.m.
Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Obama Academy, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Union at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Cameron, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Yough at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
- Loading...