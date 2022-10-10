TribLIVE Logo
High school sports schedules for Oct. 10, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 10:15 PM

High schools

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Meadville at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Avonworth at Moon, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Beaver at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Montour at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; North Hills at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Division II

Neshannock at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 4

Hopewell at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Butler at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Montour at Trinity, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverview at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Freedom, 8 p.m.

Hampton at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Moon at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.

Butler at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.

Latrobe at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.

Peters Township at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy bye

North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Montour at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.

Ellis School at Beaver, 3 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Derry at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Northgate at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Southmoreland at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

