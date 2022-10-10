High school sports schedules for Oct. 10, 2022
By:
Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 10:15 PM
High schools
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Meadville at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Class A
Avonworth at Moon, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Beaver at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Montour at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Norwin at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; North Hills at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Division II
Neshannock at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 4
Hopewell at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
Carlynton at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
California at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverview at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Freedom, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team playoffs
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Moon at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park, 3 p.m.
Butler at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.
Kiski Area at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3 p.m.
Latrobe at Pine-Richland, 3 p.m.
Peters Township at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Montour at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Central Valley at South Park, 3 p.m.
Ellis School at Beaver, 3 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Derry at Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.
Northgate at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Southmoreland at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.