High school sports schedules for Oct. 17, 2022

Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 9:37 PM

High schools

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop McCort at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Class A

Shaler at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Division II

Neshannock at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at North Catholic, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Derry at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Eden Christian at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at South Side, 5 p.m.

Montour at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Washington, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 4

West Mifflin at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 5 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at South Side, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team playoffs

Monday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Beaver vs. Knoch at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 5

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Yough, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

McGuffey at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Freedom, 7 p.m.

South Park at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Springdale at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Washington at Avella, 7 p.m.

