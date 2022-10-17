High school sports schedules for Oct. 17, 2022
High schools
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Bishop McCort at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.
Class A
Shaler at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.
Wheeling Park at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Division II
Neshannock at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at North Catholic, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Derry at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Eden Christian at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at South Side, 5 p.m.
Montour at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Washington, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 4
West Mifflin at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 5 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at South Side, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team playoffs
Monday’s schedule
Semifinals
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Sewickley Academy vs. South Park at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Beaver vs. Knoch at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 5
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Nonsection
Avonworth at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:10 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.
McGuffey at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Freedom, 7 p.m.
South Park at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
Springdale at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Washington at Avella, 7 p.m.
