High school sports schedules for Oct. 24, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, October 23, 2022 | 10:14 PM

High schools

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.

Butler at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Freeport at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

North Hills at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Varsity D2

Carrick at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 9:20 p.m.

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1), 3 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2), noon; Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2), 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (14-5) at Moon (17-0-1), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (11-4-4) at Kiski Area (16-3), 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette (11-4-3) at Plum (17-1-1), 6:30 p.m.; Ambridge (12-6-1) at Thomas Jefferson (17-2), 6:30 p.m..

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (9-8-2) at South Park (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; Knoch (10-8) at McGuffey (12-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (8-7) at Deer Lakes (16-2), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-6-1) at Belle Vernon (13-4), 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (7-9) at Quaker Valley (15-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (10-5-1) at East Allegheny (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (7-8-1) at Shady Side Academy (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (11-7) at Beaver (11-6), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (2-12-1) vs. Greensburg C.C. (14-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (12-4) at Charleroi (14-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (9-5-1) vs. Eden Christian (13-2-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (12-5) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-3-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.; California (5-11) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-2-1) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6) at Burrell (14-3), 8 p.m.; OLSH (8-7) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-2) at Beaver, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (10-4-2) vs. Springdale (12-4) at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (8-6-4) at Mars (14-0), 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (10-5-2) at South Fayette (11-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (11-7) at Thomas Jefferson (15-2), 6:30 p.m.; Ringgold (11-6-1) at Latrobe (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Indiana (6-9-1) at Moon (16-0), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (8-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (7-10-1) at Plum (14-1), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (9-5-2) at Hampton (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Valley (7-9) vs. North Catholic (13-1) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Burrell (11-3-3-) at Beaver (7-5-3), 8 p.m.; Hopewell (6-9-1) vs. Knoch (14-3-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (8-8-1) at Avonworth (15-3), 8 p.m.; West Mifflin (8-6-1) at Mt. Pleasant (16-1), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (11-3-1) at Freeport (13-2), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (8-6) at South Park (12-4), 8 p.m.; Yough (10-6-1) at Shady Side Academy (9-5), 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Sites TBA

Freedom (14-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-4), 6:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (15-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3), 6:30 p.m.; Springdale (14-3) vs. Mohawk (10-6), 6:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (10-0-1) vs. Waynesburg (15-3), 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Norwin (5-10) at Bethel Park (11-5), 7:30 p.m.; Butler (7-9) at Penn-Trafford (9-5), 7:30 p.m.; North Hills (6-12) at Canon-McMillan (11-5), 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (5-8) at Shaler (8-6), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (4-9) at Seneca Valley (9-5), 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield (6-10) at Peters Township (12-4), 7:30 p.m.

Bye: North Allegheny (16-0), Pine-Richland (13-2)

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (6-7) at Indiana (9-5), 7 p.m.; Ringgold (11-8) at Trinity (10-5), 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-8) vs. Blackhawk (9-5) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Plum (12-3) vs. Uniontown (8-9) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch (9-8) at Penn Hills (9-10), 7:30 p.m.; Gateway (8-6) vs. Laurel Highlands (7-8) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Times, locations TBA

North Catholic (14-1) vs. Gateway/Laurel Highlands winner; Moon (9-5) vs. Albert Gallatin (13-3); Thomas Jefferson (15-1) vs. Indiana/Woodland Hills winner; Montour (11-4) vs. Plum/Uniontown winner; Hampton (18-0) vs. Knoch/Penn Hills winner; Armstrong (10-4) vs. South Fayette (10-5); Latrobe (16-0) vs. Blackhawk/Franklin Regional winner; Mars (11-5) vs. Trinity/Ringgold winner

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Derry (10-6) vs. Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.; Burrell (12-4) vs. Fort Cherry (12-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (13-6) vs. Hopewell (8-8) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (11-6) vs. Bentworth (13-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Waynesburg Central (11-8) vs. OLSH (8-8) at Trinity, 6 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Times, locations TBA

Freeport (17-2) vs. Waynesburg Central/OLSH winner; Brownsville (17-1) vs. Neshannock (11-4); Central Valley (14-3) vs. Deer Lakes/Bentworth winner; Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burrell/Fort Cherry winner; Shenango (13-1) vs. Southmoreland/Hopewell winner; South Park (13-3) vs. Laurel (13-5); Avonworth (13-3) vs. Derry/Seton LaSalle winner; Beaver (11-5) vs. Brentwood (11-5)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (15-1) vs. Burgettstown (9-8) at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (15-3) vs. Carmichaels (9-5) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Union (16-0) vs. Chartiers-Houston (8-9) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (12-4) vs. Beaver County Christian (9-4) at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-8) at Frazier (18-0), 7 p.m.; Leechburg (11-4) vs. Western Beaver (15-3) at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (11-3) vs. West Greene (7-6) at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (16-2) vs. Eden Christian (13-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

