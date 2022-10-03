High school sports schedules for Oct. 3, 2022

By:

Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 9:37 PM

High schools

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Carrick, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7;10 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Baldwin at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Mars at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Baldwin at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Trinity Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Oakland Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Central Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Knoch at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Park, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Springdale at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Riverside at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.

Carlynton at Ellis School, 5 p.m.

Girls

Volleyball

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 4

Trinity Christian at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Central Valley at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.

South Side at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.