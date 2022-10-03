High school sports schedules for Oct. 3, 2022
Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 9:37 PM
High schools
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
Wheeling Park at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Carrick, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7;10 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Central Valley at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Baldwin at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Mars at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Indiana at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Trinity Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Indiana at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Oakland Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Central Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Knoch at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at South Park, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Springdale at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Riverside at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.
Carlynton at Ellis School, 5 p.m.
Girls
Volleyball
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 4
Trinity Christian at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:15 p.m.
South Side at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
