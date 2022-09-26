High school sports schedules for Sept. 26, 2022
Sunday, September 25, 2022 | 9:25 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 2 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at North Star, 4 p.m.
Riverview at Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 8 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Oakland Catholic at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
North Catholic at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
South Side at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Carrick at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Section 3
Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Section 4
New Brighton at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Cornell at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Leechburg at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
