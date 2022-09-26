High school sports schedules for Sept. 26, 2022

Sunday, September 25, 2022 | 9:25 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 2 p.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 8 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at North Star, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 8 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Beaver, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

South Side at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Carrick at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverside at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Yough at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

New Brighton at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Cornell at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Leechburg at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

North Hills at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

