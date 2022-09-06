High school sports schedules for Sept. 6, 2022

By:

Monday, September 5, 2022 | 7:00 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:35 p.m.

Central Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Springdale, 5:30 p.m.

Burrell at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Ringgold at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Montour, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Section 4

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Highlands at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Mohawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Washington, 6 p.m.

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Central Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 7:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Leechburg at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.