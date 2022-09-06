TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports schedules for Sept. 6, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, September 5, 2022 | 7:00 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Allderdice at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:35 p.m.

Central Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Springdale, 5:30 p.m.

Burrell at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

Ringgold at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Plum at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Montour, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Section 4

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Highlands at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Mohawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Washington, 6 p.m.

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Yough at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Central Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 7:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Leechburg at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports scores, schedule for Sept. 4, 2022
High school scores, schedules for Aug. 28, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 26, 2022
High school sports scores for Aug. 12, 2022
High school sports schedule for June 13, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter