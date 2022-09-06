High school sports schedules for Sept. 6, 2022
Monday, September 5, 2022 | 7:00 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Allderdice at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Mars, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:35 p.m.
Central Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Springdale, 5:30 p.m.
Burrell at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
Ringgold at Uniontown, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Plum at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Montour, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Section 4
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Highlands at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Mohawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Laurel, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Washington, 6 p.m.
Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Yough at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Central Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.
Section 5
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 7:15 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Avella, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Leechburg at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
