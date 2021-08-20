High school sports scores for Aug. 19, 2021

Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 10:30 PM

High schools

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 231, Gateway 282

Medalist: Mike Kingerski (GS)

Ligonier Valley 217, Central Cambria 238

Medalists: Logan Smith (LV), 39; Ian Mulligan (CC), 43

Pine-Richland 199, North Catholic 220

Girls

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 186, Shaler 247

Medalists: Nina Busch (FC), 40; Jordan Geidel (S), 55

Moon 178, Central Valley 202

Hole in one

Blaise Masciantonio, Tresdale Golf and Country Club, Gibsonia, No. 3, 135 yards, pitching wedge

