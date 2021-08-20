High school sports scores for Aug. 19, 2021
By:
Thursday, August 19, 2021
High schools
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 231, Gateway 282
Medalist: Mike Kingerski (GS)
Ligonier Valley 217, Central Cambria 238
Medalists: Logan Smith (LV), 39; Ian Mulligan (CC), 43
Pine-Richland 199, North Catholic 220
Girls
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 186, Shaler 247
Medalists: Nina Busch (FC), 40; Jordan Geidel (S), 55
Moon 178, Central Valley 202
Hole in one
Blaise Masciantonio, Tresdale Golf and Country Club, Gibsonia, No. 3, 135 yards, pitching wedge
