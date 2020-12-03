High school sports scores for Dec. 3, 2020
Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 11:08 PM
High schools
Hockey
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 3, Cathedral Prep 1
Class AA
Hampton at Armstrong (n)
Hempfield 6, Shaler 2
Mars 6, Latrobe 3
Thomas Jefferson at Mars, ppd.
Class A
Blackhawk 3, Beaver 1
Greensburg Salem 5, Fox Chapel 2
Class B
Carrick 6, Neshannock 3
Connellsville 7, Trinity 0
Ringgold 4, Bishop Canevin 3 (OT)
Wilmington 13, Central Valley 0
