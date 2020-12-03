High school sports scores for Dec. 3, 2020

Thursday, December 3, 2020 | 11:08 PM

High schools

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 3, Cathedral Prep 1

Class AA

Hampton at Armstrong (n)

Hempfield 6, Shaler 2

Mars 6, Latrobe 3

Thomas Jefferson at Mars, ppd.

Class A

Blackhawk 3, Beaver 1

Greensburg Salem 5, Fox Chapel 2

Class B

Carrick 6, Neshannock 3

Connellsville 7, Trinity 0

Ringgold 4, Bishop Canevin 3 (OT)

Wilmington 13, Central Valley 0

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.