High school sports scores for Oct. 4, 2021
By:
Monday, October 4, 2021 | 11:18 PM
High Schools
Football
Monday’s results
City League
Allderdice 28, Perry 14
Westinghouse 25, University Prep 19
Field hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 19, Allderdice 0
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic (n)
Class A
Shady Side Academy 3, Ellis School 1
Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy (n)
Nonsection
Fox Chapel at Norwin (n)
Golf
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Peters Township 196, Norwin 208
Medalists: Colton Lusk, senior Kyle McClintock, Peters Township, 38
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Central Catholic 6, Cathedral Prep 2
Class AA
Armstrong 7, West Allegheny 2
Latrobe 3, Shaler 0
Penn-Trafford 9, Montour 0
Thomas Jefferson 9, Mars 4
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, (n)
Class A
Fox Chapel 8, Hampton 1
Moon 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Plum 3, Westmont Hilltop 1
Quaker Valley 3, Beaver 0
Class B
Bishop Canevin 4, Burrell 2
Carrick 8, Elizabeth Forward 1
Morgantown 5, Wilmington 3
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Class AA
South Fayette at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.
Class A
Kiski Area at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m.
North Hills at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Avonworth at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 3
Central Catholic 1, Hempfield 0
Class 2A
Leechburg 8, Derry 0
Section 4
Ambridge 16, Mohawk 0
Class A
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 11, Bishop Canevin 0
Nonsection
Carrick at Armstrong, (n)
East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Peters Township 3, Quaker Valley 2
Steel Valley 5, McKeesport 4
South Park 5, Waynesburg 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Washington, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7:45 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Valley, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Riverview at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at California, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian at Portersville Christian, 4 p.m.
North Hills at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, Pine-Richland 0
North Allegheny 17, Shaler 0
Seneca Valley 5, North Hills 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
Canon-McMillan 4, Baldwin 0
Moon 1, Peters Township 0
Section 3
Latrobe 2, Allderdice 1 (OT)
Norwin 2, Fox Chapel 1 (OT)
Penn-Trafford 7, Hempfield 1
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 4, Knoch 0
Hampton 1, Kiski Area 0
Indiana 3, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 4, Connellsville 0
Laurel Highlands 4, Albert Gallatin 1
Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 0
Trinity 10, Uniontown 0
Section 3
Plum 9, Woodland Hills 0
Thomas Jefferson 11, Obama Academy 0
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 4, Central Valley 1
Mars 7, West Allegheny 0
Montour 5, Blackhawk 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 8, Ambridge 0
Beaver 1, Quaker Valley 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 1
Freeport 0, Burrell 0
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 2, McGuffey 0
Southmoreland 4, Yough 3
Waynesburg 5, Brownsville 0
Section 4
Elizabeth Forward 8, East Allegheny 0
Keystone Oaks 6, West Mifflin 3
South Park 4, South Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 12, Jeannette 0
Serra Catholic 8, Riverview 2
Springdale 1, Ligonier Valley 0 (forfeit)
Section 2
Charleroi 12, Beth-Center 1
Seton LaSalle 5, Bentworth 0
Steel Valley 4,Chartiers-Houston 3
Section 3
Freedom 11, Neshannock 0
Riverside 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 4, Ellis School 0
Carlynton at Eden Christian (n)
Winchester Thurston 5, Sewickley Academy 1
Nonsection
Mohawk 5, Aquinas Academy 0
Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 2
Upper St. Clair 1, Franklin Regional 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0
Latrobe 5, Hempfield 0
Section 2
North Allegheny 5, North Hills 0
Section 3
Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 2
Class 2A
Section 2
Ringgold 5, Washington 0
Section 3
Ellis School 5, Riverview 0
Knoch 5, Indiana 0
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Monday’s summaries
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0
Singles: Ellen Liu (FR) d. Iris Xia, 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Zheng (FR) d. Abiha Syed, 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Gardner (FR) d. Amara Bristol, 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: Areej Mohsin/Aview Varghese (FR) d. Lydia Nguyen/Sophia Hernandez, 6-0, 6-1; Mia Boyle/Serena Evancho (FR) d. Salma Mukhtar/Gabrielle Opraska, 6-2, 6-0
Latrobe 5, Hempfield 0
Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Alexis Smith, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) d. Olivia Eisaman, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (L) d. Mikayla Strane, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Maya Jain/Emily Pierce (L) d. Kirston Norton/Ella Jones, 6-1, 6-1; Josie Marts/Bridget McHugh (L) d. Angela Long/Alex Thompkins, 6-4, 6-3
Section 3
Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 2
Singles: Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Elana Sobol, 6-2, 6-3; Rachel Nath (SSA) d. Katie Voigt, 6-1, 6-2; Nichole Poitinnikov (SSA) d. Sienna Siegel, 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Anna Ferris/Bridget Kilmer (FC) d. Maya Leyzrovich/Lizzie Uhlman, 6-2, 6-3; Diya Reddy/Sophie Carvelli (FC) d. Sarah Voigt/Vanessa Han, 6-4, 7-5
Class 2A
Section 3
Knoch 5, Indiana 0
Singles: Emily Greb (K) d. Anna Buterbaugh, 6-0, 6-0; Ally Bauer (K) d. Katerina Medvetz, 6-0, 6-0; Lindsey Greb (K) d. Tess Kuzneski, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Ava Santora/Jade Nether (K) d. Mackenzie McGee/Kate Kuzneski, 6-0, 6-0; Lara Ejzak/Kenzie Gumto (K) d. Carly Wang/Jenna Conrad, 6-0, 6-1
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 1
Section 4
Ambridge 3, New Castle 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 3, New Brighton 1
Section 5
South Allegheny 3, Derry 0
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Aliquippa, (n)
Section 4
Springdale 3, Trinity Christian 0
Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 3, Connellsville 0
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley (n)
Armstrong 3, North Hills 0
Avella 3, Burgettstown 0
Butler 3, Mars 0
Bethel Park 3, South Fayette 1
Bishop Canevin 3, South Park 1
Frazier 3, California 1
Cameron, W.Va. at West Greene (n)
Cornell at South Side, (n)
Cornerstone Prep at Hillcrest Academy (n)
Hopewell at Fort Cherry (n)
Mapletown 3, Beth-Center 0
Montour 3, Central Valley 0
Norwin 3, Serra Catholic 1
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Franklin Regional 0
Peters Township at Fox Chapel (n)
Ringgold at McGuffey, ppd.
Seneca Valley 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Southmoreland 3, Belle Vernon 1
Trinity 3, Waynesburg Central 0
Union 3, Mohawk 0
West Mifflin 3, Woodland Hills 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Plum, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Highlands at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.
Knoch at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.
Mars at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 6 p.m.
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Carmichaels at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Derry at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at South Side, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Section 2
California at Avella, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Riverview at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
