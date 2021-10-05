TribLIVE Logo
High school sports scores for Oct. 4, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, October 4, 2021 | 11:18 PM

High Schools

Football

Monday’s results

City League

Allderdice 28, Perry 14

Westinghouse 25, University Prep 19

Field hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 19, Allderdice 0

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic (n)

Class A

Shady Side Academy 3, Ellis School 1

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy (n)

Nonsection

Fox Chapel at Norwin (n)

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Peters Township 196, Norwin 208

Medalists: Colton Lusk, senior Kyle McClintock, Peters Township, 38

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Central Catholic 6, Cathedral Prep 2

Class AA

Armstrong 7, West Allegheny 2

Latrobe 3, Shaler 0

Penn-Trafford 9, Montour 0

Thomas Jefferson 9, Mars 4

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, (n)

Class A

Fox Chapel 8, Hampton 1

Moon 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Plum 3, Westmont Hilltop 1

Quaker Valley 3, Beaver 0

Class B

Bishop Canevin 4, Burrell 2

Carrick 8, Elizabeth Forward 1

Morgantown 5, Wilmington 3

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Class AA

South Fayette at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.

Class A

Kiski Area at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m.

North Hills at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 3

Central Catholic 1, Hempfield 0

Class 2A

Leechburg 8, Derry 0

Section 4

Ambridge 16, Mohawk 0

Class A

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 11, Bishop Canevin 0

Nonsection

Carrick at Armstrong, (n)

East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Peters Township 3, Quaker Valley 2

Steel Valley 5, McKeesport 4

South Park 5, Waynesburg 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Washington, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7:45 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Valley, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Riverview at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at California, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at Portersville Christian, 4 p.m.

North Hills at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 0

North Allegheny 17, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 5, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

Canon-McMillan 4, Baldwin 0

Moon 1, Peters Township 0

Section 3

Latrobe 2, Allderdice 1 (OT)

Norwin 2, Fox Chapel 1 (OT)

Penn-Trafford 7, Hempfield 1

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 4, Knoch 0

Hampton 1, Kiski Area 0

Indiana 3, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 4, Connellsville 0

Laurel Highlands 4, Albert Gallatin 1

Ringgold 4, Greensburg Salem 0

Trinity 10, Uniontown 0

Section 3

Plum 9, Woodland Hills 0

Thomas Jefferson 11, Obama Academy 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 4, Central Valley 1

Mars 7, West Allegheny 0

Montour 5, Blackhawk 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 8, Ambridge 0

Beaver 1, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 1

Freeport 0, Burrell 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 2, McGuffey 0

Southmoreland 4, Yough 3

Waynesburg 5, Brownsville 0

Section 4

Elizabeth Forward 8, East Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks 6, West Mifflin 3

South Park 4, South Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 12, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic 8, Riverview 2

Springdale 1, Ligonier Valley 0 (forfeit)

Section 2

Charleroi 12, Beth-Center 1

Seton LaSalle 5, Bentworth 0

Steel Valley 4,Chartiers-Houston 3

Section 3

Freedom 11, Neshannock 0

Riverside 7, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 4, Ellis School 0

Carlynton at Eden Christian (n)

Winchester Thurston 5, Sewickley Academy 1

Nonsection

Mohawk 5, Aquinas Academy 0

Penn Hills 3, McKeesport 2

Upper St. Clair 1, Franklin Regional 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Latrobe 5, Hempfield 0

Section 2

North Allegheny 5, North Hills 0

Section 3

Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Class 2A

Section 2

Ringgold 5, Washington 0

Section 3

Ellis School 5, Riverview 0

Knoch 5, Indiana 0

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Monday’s summaries

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Singles: Ellen Liu (FR) d. Iris Xia, 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Zheng (FR) d. Abiha Syed, 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Gardner (FR) d. Amara Bristol, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Areej Mohsin/Aview Varghese (FR) d. Lydia Nguyen/Sophia Hernandez, 6-0, 6-1; Mia Boyle/Serena Evancho (FR) d. Salma Mukhtar/Gabrielle Opraska, 6-2, 6-0

Latrobe 5, Hempfield 0

Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Alexis Smith, 6-0, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) d. Olivia Eisaman, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (L) d. Mikayla Strane, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Maya Jain/Emily Pierce (L) d. Kirston Norton/Ella Jones, 6-1, 6-1; Josie Marts/Bridget McHugh (L) d. Angela Long/Alex Thompkins, 6-4, 6-3

Section 3

Fox Chapel 3, Shady Side Academy 2

Singles: Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Elana Sobol, 6-2, 6-3; Rachel Nath (SSA) d. Katie Voigt, 6-1, 6-2; Nichole Poitinnikov (SSA) d. Sienna Siegel, 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: Anna Ferris/Bridget Kilmer (FC) d. Maya Leyzrovich/Lizzie Uhlman, 6-2, 6-3; Diya Reddy/Sophie Carvelli (FC) d. Sarah Voigt/Vanessa Han, 6-4, 7-5

Class 2A

Section 3

Knoch 5, Indiana 0

Singles: Emily Greb (K) d. Anna Buterbaugh, 6-0, 6-0; Ally Bauer (K) d. Katerina Medvetz, 6-0, 6-0; Lindsey Greb (K) d. Tess Kuzneski, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Ava Santora/Jade Nether (K) d. Mackenzie McGee/Kate Kuzneski, 6-0, 6-0; Lara Ejzak/Kenzie Gumto (K) d. Carly Wang/Jenna Conrad, 6-0, 6-1

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 3, McKeesport 1

Section 4

Ambridge 3, New Castle 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 3, New Brighton 1

Section 5

South Allegheny 3, Derry 0

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Aliquippa, (n)

Section 4

Springdale 3, Trinity Christian 0

Leechburg 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 3, Connellsville 0

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley (n)

Armstrong 3, North Hills 0

Avella 3, Burgettstown 0

Butler 3, Mars 0

Bethel Park 3, South Fayette 1

Bishop Canevin 3, South Park 1

Frazier 3, California 1

Cameron, W.Va. at West Greene (n)

Cornell at South Side, (n)

Cornerstone Prep at Hillcrest Academy (n)

Hopewell at Fort Cherry (n)

Mapletown 3, Beth-Center 0

Montour 3, Central Valley 0

Norwin 3, Serra Catholic 1

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Franklin Regional 0

Peters Township at Fox Chapel (n)

Ringgold at McGuffey, ppd.

Seneca Valley 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Southmoreland 3, Belle Vernon 1

Trinity 3, Waynesburg Central 0

Union 3, Mohawk 0

West Mifflin 3, Woodland Hills 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Plum, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Highlands at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Carmichaels at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Derry at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at South Side, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Avella, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Riverview at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Butler at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores or results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

