High school sports scores, schedule for Dec. 11, 2022
By:
Sunday, December 11, 2022 | 8:59 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s result
Clash at New Castle
Union 52, Fairview 43
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Westinghouse at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
She Got Game Classic (in Washington, D.C.)
Oakland Catholic 59, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 40
Sanford School, Del. 61, North Catholic 50
Clash at New Castle
Laurel 40, Union 32
Mohawk 41, New Castle 30
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Beaver at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at South Side, 5:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at California, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Ambridge, 6 p.m.
Obama Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Westinghouse at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Yough at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mt Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.
Butler at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at South Fayette, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Class A
North Catholic at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
West Allegheny at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 8:40 p.m.
Wheeling Catholic at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Avonworth at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Bishop Canevin at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Knoch at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.