High school sports scores, schedule for Dec. 11, 2022

By:

Sunday, December 11, 2022 | 8:59 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s result

Clash at New Castle

Union 52, Fairview 43

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Westinghouse at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

She Got Game Classic (in Washington, D.C.)

Oakland Catholic 59, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 40

Sanford School, Del. 61, North Catholic 50

Clash at New Castle

Laurel 40, Union 32

Mohawk 41, New Castle 30

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Beaver at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at South Side, 5:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at California, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

Derry at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

East Allegheny at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Montour, 6 p.m.

Hopewell at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Johnstown at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Shaler, 6 p.m.

New Brighton at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Westinghouse at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Yough at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 9 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mt Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.

Butler at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at South Fayette, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Class A

North Catholic at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Norwin at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

West Allegheny at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 8:40 p.m.

Wheeling Catholic at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Avonworth at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Bishop Canevin at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Knoch at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.