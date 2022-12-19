High school sports scores, schedule for Dec. 18, 2022

By:

Sunday, December 18, 2022 | 7:48 PM

High Schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

King of the Bluegrass Classic (at Fairdale, Ky.)

Trinity Catholic, Ky. 77, Central Catholic 72

Nonsection

West Philadelphia 62, North Catholic 60

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Baptist Academy at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

Highlands at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Clay-Batelle (WV), 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Cheswick Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ellis School at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Carmichaels at California, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center, 5 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Avella at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Ellwood City, 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Montour, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Meadville at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 7:10 p.m.

Class A

Montour at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Varsity D2

Morgantown at Carrick, Ice Castle Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Derry at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.