High school sports scores, schedule for June 6, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, June 6, 2021 | 10:01 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Neshaminy vs. Parkland at Methacton, 4 p.m.; Hazleton vs. North Penn at Mountain Top, 4:30 p.m.; Emmaus vs. Governor Mifflin at DeSales University, 7 p.m.; La Salle College vs. Hatboro-Horsham at Archbishop Wood, 5 p.m.; Wilson vs. Spring-Ford at Muhlenberg, 4:30 p.m.; McDowell vs. Hempfield at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.; Boyertown vs. Central at Villanova, 1 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Warwick at Latrobe, 10 a.m.

Class 5A

Strath Haven vs. Manheim Central at Villanova, 4 p.m.; Abington Heights vs. Cocalico at Schautz Field, 4:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Oxford at LaSalle College HS, 4 p.m.; Red Land vs. Marple Newtown at Red Lion, 5 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Muhlenberg at DeSales University, 4 p.m.; Northern vs. Bethel Park at Red Lion, 2 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. West Allegheny at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.; Central Mountain vs. Peters Township at Bald Eagle Area, noon

Class 4A

ELCO vs. Science Leadership at Wenger Field, 5:30 p.m.; Midd-West vs. Wyoming Area at Bowman Field, 6:30 p.m.; Bonner-Prendergast vs. Wyomissing at Archbishop Wood, 2 p.m.; Holy Ghost Prep vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Perkiomen Valley, 3 p.m.; Bellefonte vs. Eastern York at Bald Eagle Area, 4:30 p.m.; New Castle vs. Harbor Creek at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.; Clearfield vs. Montour at Showers Field, 5 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Blackhawk at Mercyhurst, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Oley Valley vs. String Theory at Muhlenberg, 2 p.m.; Palisades vs. Scranton Prep at Saucon Valley, 3 p.m.; Neumann-Goretti vs. Trinity at LaSalle College HS, 1 p.m.; Lake-Lehman vs. Loyalsock Township at Pittston, 4:30 p.m.; Hopewell vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Neshannock, 5:30 p.m.; Bedford vs. Tyrone at Everett Elementary, 4:30 p.m.; Central vs. South Park at PNG Field, 6:30 p.m.; Hickory vs. McGuffey at Slippery Rock, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Camp Hill vs. Dock Mennonite at Northern, 4 p.m.; Masterman vs. Schuylkill Haven at Mt. Airy, 3 p.m.; Sayre vs. Riverside at Bowman Field, 4 p.m.; McConnellsburg vs. Newport at Southern Fulton, 2 p.m.; Shenango vs. Mt. Union at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Johnsonburg vs. Carmichaels at Kuntz Field, 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon vs. Serra Catholic at Mt. Aloysius, 3:30 p.m.; Sharpsville vs. Seton LaSalle at Slippery Rock, 6 p.m.

Class A

Delco Christian vs. Halifax at Coatesville, 4 p.m.; Tri-Valley vs. St. John Neumann at Walter Stump Stadium, 6 p.m.; Greenwood vs. MMI Prep at Wenger Field, 3 p.m.; Juniata Valley vs. Northern Bedford at PNG Field, 3:30 p.m.; Union vs. Elk County Christian at Neshannock, 3 p.m.; Southern Fulton vs. Moshannon Valley at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic vs. Riverview at Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic vs. Eden Christian at Showers Field, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Kennett vs. Garnet Valley; Radnor vs. Conestoga

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Crestwood; Bishop Shanahan vs. Mars

Girls

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Radnor; Sewickley Academy vs. Manheim Township

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Strath Haven

Softball

PIAA playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Spring-Ford vs. Whitehall at Boyertown, 11 a.m.; Hazleton vs. Haverford at Freedom Park, 3 p.m.; St. Hubert’s vs. Quakertown at Archbishop Ryan, 1 p.m.; Warwick vs. Pennsbury at Lebanon Valley, 11 a.m.; Neshaminy vs. Chambersburg at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.; Mifflin County vs. Canon-McMillan at St. Francis, 11 a.m.; Northampton vs. North Penn at Patriots Park, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park vs. Penn Manor at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

West Chester East vs. Daniel Boone at Avon Grove, 1 p.m.; West Scranton vs. Elizabethtown at Marywood, 1 p.m.; Franklintowne Charter vs. Springfield at Archbishop Ryan, 11 a.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Marple-Newtown at Millersville, 4:30 p.m.; Pocono Mountain East vs. Exeter Township at Patriots Park, 4 p.m.; Twin Valley vs. Armstrong at Lyons Ballpark, 5 p.m.; North Hills vs. Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Bellefonte vs. Chartiers Valley at St. Francis, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Archbishop Wood at Patriots Park, 2 p.m.; Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Carroll at Spring-Ford, noon; Archibishop Ryan vs. Hamburg at Bristol, 3 p.m.; Tunkhannock vs. Danville at Marywood, 3:30 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt vs. Berwick at Lebanon Valley, 4 p.m.; Clearfield vs. Highlands at Heindl Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.; Beaver vs. Eastern York at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Franklin vs. Elizabeth Forward at Slippery Rock, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Pequea Valley vs. Swenson at Millersville, 2 p.m.; Palmerton vs. Central Columbia at Pine Grove, noon; Loyalsock vs. Mid Valley at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.; PACS vs. North Schuylkill at Archbishop Ryan, 3 p.m.; Cambria Heights vs. Bermudian Springs at St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Punxsutawney vs. Ellwood City at Heindl Field, noon; Mt. Pleasant vs. Bald Eagle Area at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Avonworth at PSU-Behrend, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Elk Lake vs. Line Mountain at Tunkhannock, 4:30 p.m.; Brandywine Heights vs. Penns Valley at Lyons Ballfield, 7 p.m.; Mount Union vs. Wyalusing at Mount Aloysius, noon; Williams Valley vs. Conwell Egan at Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Moniteau vs. Union City at Clarion Limestone, 4 p.m.; Laurel vs. Frazier at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Chestnut Ridge vs. Shenango at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Sharpsville vs. Ligonier Valley at Slippery Rock, 3 p.m.

Class A

Montgomery vs. Old Forge at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.; Tri Valley vs. Faith Christian Academy at Pine Grove, 2:30 p.m.; Halifax vs. Northeast Bradford at Lebanon Valley, 1:30 p.m.; Meyersdale vs. Williamsburg at Windber, 3 p.m.; West Greene vs. Shade at Peterswood Park, 1 p.m.; Cambridge Springs vs. Clarion Limestone at PSU-Behrend, 3 p.m.; Glendale vs. Union at Mount Aloysius, 2:30 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic vs. Leechburg at Heindl Field, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Dauphin vs. Hempfield (District 3); Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Garden Spot; Meadville vs. York Suburban

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports scores, schedules for May 31, 2021
High school sports scores, schedules for May 30, 2021
High school sports schedules for May 24, 2021
High school sports schedules for May 17, 2021
High school sports schedules for May 10, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me