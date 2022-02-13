High school sports scores, schedules for Feb. 13, 2022

By:

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 6:16 PM

High schools

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

Sunday’s result

Class A

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 83, Geibel 61

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Bethel Park at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.

Butler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Farrell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Portersville Christian, 5 p.m.

Neshannock at Central Valley, 5:45 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

City League

Carrick at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Beaver at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Blackhawk at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Clairton, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Ringgold at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Mt Lebanon at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

McDowell at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

Moon at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.