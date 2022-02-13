TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports scores, schedules for Feb. 13, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 6:16 PM

High schools

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

Sunday’s result

Class A

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 83, Geibel 61

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Bethel Park at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.

Butler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Farrell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Portersville Christian, 5 p.m.

Neshannock at Central Valley, 5:45 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

City League

Carrick at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Beaver at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Blackhawk at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Clairton, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Ringgold at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Rochester at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Central Catholic at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Mt Lebanon at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Hempfield at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

McDowell at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.

Moon at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 30, 2022
High school sports schedules for Jan. 24, 2022
High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 16, 2022
High school sports schedules for Jan. 10, 2022
High school sports schedules for Jan. 3, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me