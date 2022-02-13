High school sports scores, schedules for Feb. 13, 2022
Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 6:16 PM
High schools
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
Sunday’s result
Class A
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 83, Geibel 61
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Bethel Park at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
Butler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Mohawk, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Farrell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Portersville Christian, 5 p.m.
Neshannock at Central Valley, 5:45 p.m.
New Brighton at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
City League
Carrick at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Beaver at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Blackhawk at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Hillel Academy at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area at Freeport, 6 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Clairton, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Ringgold at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Rochester at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Central Catholic at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Mt Lebanon at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Hempfield at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Greensburg Salem at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
McDowell at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:20 p.m.
Moon at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
