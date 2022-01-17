High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 16, 2022
Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 8:59 PM
High School
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
MLK Hoops for Harmony
Aliquippa 60, Harrisburg 39
Imani Christian at West Catholic, ppd.
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 6 p.m.
Brashear at Shaler, ppd.
Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Yough at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
MLK Hoops for Harmony
North Allegheny 64, Forest Hills 54
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
California at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Hempfield at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Upper Saint Clair at Mt Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Latrobe at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Mars at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
McDowell at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Norwin at Moon, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 9:15 p.m.
Quaker Valley at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 7:15 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Class B
Carrick at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3A
South Allegheny at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at South Side, 7 p.m.
