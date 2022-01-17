TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 16, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 8:59 PM

High School

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

MLK Hoops for Harmony

Aliquippa 60, Harrisburg 39

Imani Christian at West Catholic, ppd.

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 6 p.m.

Brashear at Shaler, ppd.

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Yough at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

MLK Hoops for Harmony

North Allegheny 64, Forest Hills 54

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Hempfield at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper Saint Clair at Mt Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Latrobe at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Mars at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

McDowell at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Norwin at Moon, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 9:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 7:15 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Class B

Carrick at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3A

South Allegheny at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at South Side, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school sports schedules for Jan. 10, 2022
High school sports schedules for Jan. 3, 2022
High school sports scores, schedules for Dec. 19, 2021
High school sports scores, schedules for Dec. 12, 2021
High school sports schedules for Dec. 6, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me