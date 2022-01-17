High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 8:59 PM

High School

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

MLK Hoops for Harmony

Aliquippa 60, Harrisburg 39

Imani Christian at West Catholic, ppd.

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 6 p.m.

Brashear at Shaler, ppd.

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Yough at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

MLK Hoops for Harmony

North Allegheny 64, Forest Hills 54

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Hempfield at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper Saint Clair at Mt Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Latrobe at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Mars at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

McDowell at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Norwin at Moon, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 9:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center-Clearview, 7:15 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Class B

Carrick at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 8:25 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3A

South Allegheny at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at South Side, 7 p.m.

