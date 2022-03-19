High school sports scores, schedules for March 18, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022 | 10:59 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Merion (27-3) vs. Roman Catholic (22-4) at Coatesville, 4 p.m.
Archbishop Wood (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (27-1) at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s result
New Castle 59, Gateway 39
Saturday’s schedule
Chester (20-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-4) at Coatesville, 1 p.m.
Finals
March 25 schedule
At Hershey’s Giant Center
New Castle (27-2) vs. Chester/Imhotep Charter winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Neumann-Goretti 77, Dallas 50
Quaker Valley 67, Archbishop Carroll 60
Finals
Thursday’s schedule
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Neumann-Goretti (22-4) vs. Quaker Valley (27-0), 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Holy Redeemer (24-4) vs. Devon Prep (17-7) at Bethlehem Liberty, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (20-8) at Highlands, noon
Class 2A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Constitution (21-8) vs. Old Forge (19-9) at Bethlehem Liberty, 1 p.m.
OLSH (26-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4) at Armstrong, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
St. John Neumann 82, Nativity BVM 62
Bishop Canevin 47, Elk County 21
Finals
Thursday’s schedule
At Hershey’s Giant Center
St. John Neumann (26-3) winner vs. Bishop Canevin (24-4)
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Plymouth Whitemarsh 48, Cedar Cliff 35
Mt. Lebanon 41, Central Dauphin 35
Finals
March 26 schedule
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (27-1), 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Mechanicsburg (24-5) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-15) at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (27-2) vs. McKeesport (23-5) at Peters Township, noon
Class 4A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. Jim Thorpe (28-1) at Bethlehem Liberty, 2:30 p.m.
Lansdale Catholic (26-5) vs. Villa Maria (24-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Neumann Goretti 46, Imhotep Charter 28
Freedom 46, North Catholic 39
Finals
March 26 schedule
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Neumann Goretti (16-9) vs. Freedom (22-5), noon
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Southern Columbia 50, Mt. Carmel 46
Neshannock 61, Bellwood Antis 53
Finals
March 25 schedule
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Southern Columbia (29-1) vs. Neshannock (28-2), noon
Class A
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Northumberland Christian (22-3) vs. Williamsburg (24-6) at Bald Eagle Area, 3 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic (24-2) vs. Portage (24-5) at Armstrong, noon
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Finals
Monday’s schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Thomas Jefferson vs. Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Finals
Monday’s schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Norwin vs. McDowell, 8:45 p.m.
Division II
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Bishop Canevin vs. Neshannock, 8:45 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
PIAA championships
At Bucknell University
Friday’s results
Class 2A
Finals
200 medley relay: 1. Cathedral Prep, 1:34.88; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 1:36.18; 3. Hampton, 1:37.25; 4. North Catholic, 1:38.83; 5. Trinity, 1:38.88; 6. Lower Moreland, 1:39.26; 7. Laurel Highlands and Northgate, 139.52
200 freestyle: 1. Preston Kessler, Indiana, 1:40.39; 2. Mark Cattron, Sharon, 1:42.32; 3. RJ Farina, Notre Dame Green Pond, 1:42.75; 4. Alex Seman, Harrisburg Academy, 1:43.52; 5. Will Cross, Springfield Township, 1:43.55; 6. Ethan Shonk, Donegal, 1:43.81; 7 Alexander Roth, Riverside, 1:44.62; 8. Henry Phillips, Pope John Paul II, 1:44.94
Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Zachary Schuster, Northgate, 1:45.08; 10. Soren Cooper, Shady Side Academy, 1:45.51; 11. Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands, 1:45.86; 14. Ryan Turner, Riverside, 1:46.35; 16. Caden Traggai, Knoch, 1:47.75
200 IM: 1. Will Retsch, Hampton, 1:50.59; 2. Braelen Mowe, Boiling Springs, 1:52.20; 3. Mitchell Bradford, Cathedral Prep, 1:52.94; 4. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 1:53.95; 5. Woobie Kupsky, MMI Prep, 1:54.08; 6. Ben Sheets, Hampton, 1:54.64; 7. Alex Bauer, Indiana, 1:55.05; 8. Ryan Lee, Trinity, 1:57.86
Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Jackson Kress, North Catholic, 1:56.60
50 freestyle: 1. Noah Powers, Blue Mountain, 20.90; 2. Joe Roth, Riverside, 20.91; 3. Lucas Hancock, Bishop McDevitt, 20.96; 4. Jacob Wade, Susquehannock, 21.12; 5. Ahmed Elbetagy, Bloomsburg, 21.19; 6. Maddoc Watkins, Dallas, 21.55; 7. Kyle Sargent, Cathedral Prep, 21.59; 8. Jude Blumhart, Lower Moreland, 21.68
Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Joseph Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 21.84; 13. Zach Huwalt, South Park, 22.13
100 butterfly: 1. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 49.83; 2. Braelen Moye, Boiling Springs and Will Retsch, Hampton, 50.38; 4. Danny Hayes, Pen Argyl, and Elijah Innis, Westmont Hilltop, 50,82; 6. Zhantore Akylbekov, Wyoming Seminary, 50.83; 7. Nathan Thayer, Scranton Prep, 51.21; 8. Matthew Raudabaugh, Big Spring, 51.76
Other WPIAL finishers: 10. David Mutter, Mt. Pleasant, 51.97; 15. Matthew Littleton, 52.79
200 freestyle relay: 1. Riverside, 1:25.86; 2. Blue Mountain, 1:27.46; 3. Bishop McDevitt, 1:27.60; 4. Springfield Township, 1:27.79; 5. Cathedral Prep, 1:28.98; 6. North Catholic, 1:29.06; 7. Upper Moreland, 1:29.28; 8. Brookville, 1:29.69
Other WPIAL finishers: 11. South Park, 1:30.66; 13. Indiana, 1:30.83; 15. Mars, 1:30.51
Diving: 1. Max Pflieger, Susquehannock, 412.75; 2. Nick Roddy, Ligonier Valley, 406.45; 3. Vincent Kloecker, Cathedral Prep, 388.40; 4. Brandon Bush, Upper Moreland, 369.10; 5. Giovanni Andreoli, Boiling Springs, 338.45; 6. Brecken Finkbeiner, Blackhawk, 333.80
Other WPIAL finishers: 13. Jake Hauser, Derry, 286.75; 15. Kevin Butler, Mars, 280.75; 16. Pax Carslaw, Hampton, 275.30
Girls
PIAA championships
At Bucknell University
Friday’s results
Class 2A
Finals
PIAA champions
200 medley relay: 1. Villa Maria, 1:46.65
200 freestyle: 1. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 1:49.09
200 IM: 1. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 2:00.50
50 freestyle: 1. Lilly King, Mt.Pleasant, 22.66
100 butterfly: 1. Leah Shackley, Bedford, 53.98
200 freestyle relay: Schuylkill Valley, 1:37.32
Tennis
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 4, South Fayette 1
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
