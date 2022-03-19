High school sports scores, schedules for March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 | 10:59 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (27-3) vs. Roman Catholic (22-4) at Coatesville, 4 p.m.

Archbishop Wood (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (27-1) at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

New Castle 59, Gateway 39

Saturday’s schedule

Chester (20-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-4) at Coatesville, 1 p.m.

Finals

March 25 schedule

At Hershey’s Giant Center

New Castle (27-2) vs. Chester/Imhotep Charter winner, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Neumann-Goretti 77, Dallas 50

Quaker Valley 67, Archbishop Carroll 60

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Neumann-Goretti (22-4) vs. Quaker Valley (27-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Holy Redeemer (24-4) vs. Devon Prep (17-7) at Bethlehem Liberty, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (20-8) at Highlands, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (21-8) vs. Old Forge (19-9) at Bethlehem Liberty, 1 p.m.

OLSH (26-0) vs. Kennedy Catholic (24-4) at Armstrong, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

St. John Neumann 82, Nativity BVM 62

Bishop Canevin 47, Elk County 21

Finals

Thursday’s schedule

At Hershey’s Giant Center

St. John Neumann (26-3) winner vs. Bishop Canevin (24-4)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Plymouth Whitemarsh 48, Cedar Cliff 35

Mt. Lebanon 41, Central Dauphin 35

Finals

March 26 schedule

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (27-1), 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Mechanicsburg (24-5) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-15) at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (27-2) vs. McKeesport (23-5) at Peters Township, noon

Class 4A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. Jim Thorpe (28-1) at Bethlehem Liberty, 2:30 p.m.

Lansdale Catholic (26-5) vs. Villa Maria (24-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Neumann Goretti 46, Imhotep Charter 28

Freedom 46, North Catholic 39

Finals

March 26 schedule

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Neumann Goretti (16-9) vs. Freedom (22-5), noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Southern Columbia 50, Mt. Carmel 46

Neshannock 61, Bellwood Antis 53

Finals

March 25 schedule

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Southern Columbia (29-1) vs. Neshannock (28-2), noon

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (22-3) vs. Williamsburg (24-6) at Bald Eagle Area, 3 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic (24-2) vs. Portage (24-5) at Armstrong, noon

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Thomas Jefferson vs. Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Norwin vs. McDowell, 8:45 p.m.

Division II

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Bishop Canevin vs. Neshannock, 8:45 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Finals

200 medley relay: 1. Cathedral Prep, 1:34.88; 2. Mt. Pleasant, 1:36.18; 3. Hampton, 1:37.25; 4. North Catholic, 1:38.83; 5. Trinity, 1:38.88; 6. Lower Moreland, 1:39.26; 7. Laurel Highlands and Northgate, 139.52

200 freestyle: 1. Preston Kessler, Indiana, 1:40.39; 2. Mark Cattron, Sharon, 1:42.32; 3. RJ Farina, Notre Dame Green Pond, 1:42.75; 4. Alex Seman, Harrisburg Academy, 1:43.52; 5. Will Cross, Springfield Township, 1:43.55; 6. Ethan Shonk, Donegal, 1:43.81; 7 Alexander Roth, Riverside, 1:44.62; 8. Henry Phillips, Pope John Paul II, 1:44.94

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Zachary Schuster, Northgate, 1:45.08; 10. Soren Cooper, Shady Side Academy, 1:45.51; 11. Ian Hamilton, Laurel Highlands, 1:45.86; 14. Ryan Turner, Riverside, 1:46.35; 16. Caden Traggai, Knoch, 1:47.75

200 IM: 1. Will Retsch, Hampton, 1:50.59; 2. Braelen Mowe, Boiling Springs, 1:52.20; 3. Mitchell Bradford, Cathedral Prep, 1:52.94; 4. Matthew Purcell, Northgate, 1:53.95; 5. Woobie Kupsky, MMI Prep, 1:54.08; 6. Ben Sheets, Hampton, 1:54.64; 7. Alex Bauer, Indiana, 1:55.05; 8. Ryan Lee, Trinity, 1:57.86

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Jackson Kress, North Catholic, 1:56.60

50 freestyle: 1. Noah Powers, Blue Mountain, 20.90; 2. Joe Roth, Riverside, 20.91; 3. Lucas Hancock, Bishop McDevitt, 20.96; 4. Jacob Wade, Susquehannock, 21.12; 5. Ahmed Elbetagy, Bloomsburg, 21.19; 6. Maddoc Watkins, Dallas, 21.55; 7. Kyle Sargent, Cathedral Prep, 21.59; 8. Jude Blumhart, Lower Moreland, 21.68

Other WPIAL finishers: 9. Joseph Gardner, Mt. Pleasant, 21.84; 13. Zach Huwalt, South Park, 22.13

100 butterfly: 1. Henry Miller, Southmoreland, 49.83; 2. Braelen Moye, Boiling Springs and Will Retsch, Hampton, 50.38; 4. Danny Hayes, Pen Argyl, and Elijah Innis, Westmont Hilltop, 50,82; 6. Zhantore Akylbekov, Wyoming Seminary, 50.83; 7. Nathan Thayer, Scranton Prep, 51.21; 8. Matthew Raudabaugh, Big Spring, 51.76

Other WPIAL finishers: 10. David Mutter, Mt. Pleasant, 51.97; 15. Matthew Littleton, 52.79

200 freestyle relay: 1. Riverside, 1:25.86; 2. Blue Mountain, 1:27.46; 3. Bishop McDevitt, 1:27.60; 4. Springfield Township, 1:27.79; 5. Cathedral Prep, 1:28.98; 6. North Catholic, 1:29.06; 7. Upper Moreland, 1:29.28; 8. Brookville, 1:29.69

Other WPIAL finishers: 11. South Park, 1:30.66; 13. Indiana, 1:30.83; 15. Mars, 1:30.51

Diving: 1. Max Pflieger, Susquehannock, 412.75; 2. Nick Roddy, Ligonier Valley, 406.45; 3. Vincent Kloecker, Cathedral Prep, 388.40; 4. Brandon Bush, Upper Moreland, 369.10; 5. Giovanni Andreoli, Boiling Springs, 338.45; 6. Brecken Finkbeiner, Blackhawk, 333.80

Other WPIAL finishers: 13. Jake Hauser, Derry, 286.75; 15. Kevin Butler, Mars, 280.75; 16. Pax Carslaw, Hampton, 275.30

Girls

PIAA championships

At Bucknell University

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Finals

PIAA champions

200 medley relay: 1. Villa Maria, 1:46.65

200 freestyle: 1. Elise Nardozzi, Northgate, 1:49.09

200 IM: 1. Ella Menear, Mapletown, 2:00.50

50 freestyle: 1. Lilly King, Mt.Pleasant, 22.66

100 butterfly: 1. Leah Shackley, Bedford, 53.98

200 freestyle relay: Schuylkill Valley, 1:37.32

Tennis

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 4, South Fayette 1

