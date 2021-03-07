High school sports scores, schedules for March 7, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 8:47 PM

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Butler (12-8) at Upper St. Clair (17-1), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-5) at Fox Chapel (18-2), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars (16-2) at Chartiers Valley (21-2), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (13-3) at New Castle (18-2), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park (9-5) at Belle Vernon (12-1), 6 p.m.; North Catholic (16-4) at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (10-3) at Lincoln Park (15-5), 6 p.m.; Central Valley (11-4) at Montour (13-7), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (10-8) at South Allegheny (15-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel (12-10) at Aliquippa (11-5), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-4) at Neshannock (16-1), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (11-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (14-2) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Jeannette (14-5) at OLSH (19-0), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Sto-Rox (11-5) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (9-4) at Bishop Canevin (14-4), 6 p.m.; Leechburg (8-4) at Rochester (13-4), 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (16-3) at North Allegheny (20-1), 6 p.m.; Norwin (13-4) at Upper St. Clair (13-2), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (12-7) at Trinity (19-1), 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills (12-5) at Thomas Jefferson (12-8), 6 p.m.; McKeesport (16-4) at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (13-2) at Hampton (15-5), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Knoch (10-1) at Beaver (17-0), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (16-4) at Quaker Valley (14-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel (18-2) at North Catholic (17-2), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (7-13) at Mohawk (15-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy (13-5) at Neshannock (15-2), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (12-3) at Serra Catholic (15-0), 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Avella (10-9) at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Clairton (11-3) at Aquinas Academy (13-4), 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (7-6) at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union (10-10) vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 8:10 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Butler at Frozen Pond Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin at West Allegheny at RMU Island Sports Center, 8 p.m.; Hampton at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.; Mars at Moon at Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Meadville at Plum at Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Montour at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; South Fayette at Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Freeport at Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; McDowell at Sewickley Academy at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 8 p.m.; Wheeling Catholic at Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, 6 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Trinity at Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:15 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Wilmington at Avonworth at Rostraver Ice Garden, 9:15 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Sunday’s results

WPIAL Class AAA championships

At Upper St. Clair

200 medley relay: 1. Upper St. Clair (Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Josh Matheny, Jason Zhang, Daniel Wang), 1:33.33; 2. North Allegheny, 1:35.09; 3. Hempfield, 1:35.80; 4. Franklin Regional, 1:35.98; 5. Canon-McMillan, 1:36.76; 6. Seneca Valley, 1:37.19; 7. Peters Township, 1:37.87; 8. Bethel Park, 1:37.91

200 freestyle: 1. Andrew Holmes, Gateway, 1:41.43; 2. Kevin Donaldson, 1:41.66; 3. Austin Prokopec, Penn-Trafford, 1:42.81; 4. Sam Deemer, 1:43.56; 5. Levi Hansen, Kiski Area, 1:43.57; 6. Nathaniel Ross, Fox Chapel, 1:44.34; 7. David Schlor, West Allegheny, 1:44.60; 8. Parker Sterlitz, Kiski Area, 1:45.27

200 IM: 1. Daniel Simoes, 1:50.86; 2. Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair, 1:51.33; 3. Haihan Xu, Seneca Valley, 1:54.75; 4. Aiden Bunker, Franklin Regional, 1:55.06; 5. Michael Lintelman, Penn Hills, 1:56.37; 6. Trent Vacula, Pine-Richland, 1:57.24; 7. Jack Coleman, Kiski Area, 1:58.03; 8. Andrew White, Upper St. Clair, 1:58.16

50 freestyle: 1. Ben Borvendeg, Butler, 20.95; 2. Zachary Zornan-Ferguson, Fox Chapel, 21.14; 3. Joel Robertson, Moon, 21.29; 4. Owen Holm, Franklin Regional, 21.44; 5. Ben Yant, Penn-Trafford, 21.45; 6. Ryan Senchyshak, Upper St. Clair, 21.48; 7. Dylan Stokes, Baldwin, 21.70; 8. Max Orlowski, Canon-McMillan, 21.72

100 butterfly: 1. David Bocci, Butler, 48.94; 2. Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Upper St. Clair, 50.03; 3. Dom Cortopassi, Bethel Park, 50.89; 4. Austin Prokopec, Penn-Trafford, 51.77; 5. Timothy Compton, North Allegheny, 51.97; 6. Gavin Blazer, Seneca Valley, 52.20; 7t. Cole Orlowski, Canon-McMillan, 52.52; 7t. Andrei Tudorascu, Mt. Lebanon, 52.52

200 freestyle relay: 1. Upper St. Clair (Daniel Wang, Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Ethan Neal, Ryan Senchyshak), 1:25.35; 2. Franklin Regional, 1:25.99; 3. Seneca Valley, 1:26.02; 4. Hempfield, 1:26.30; 5. Butler, 1:26.37; 6. Penn-Trafford, 1:26.40; 7. North Allegheny, 1:26.65; 8. Peters Township, 1:28.79

100 freestyle: 1. Joshua Bogniard, North Hills, 45.52; 2. Andrew Holmes, Gateway, 45.78; 3. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 45.89; 4. Ben Borvendeg, Butler, 46.33; 5. Kevin Donaldson, Seneca Valley, 46.66; 6. Owen Holm, Franklin Regional, 46.77; 7. Joel Robertson, Moon, 47.01; 8. Cooper Luedde, Central Catholic, 47.61

500 freestyle: 1. David Bocci, Butler, 4:31.81; 2. Zachary Zornan-Ferguson, Fox Chapel, 4:33.85; 3. Parker Sterlitz, Kiski Area, 4:40.70; 4. Levi Hansen, Kiski Area, 4:41.29; 5. Timothy Compton, North Allegheny, 4:42.01; 6. Zachary Jubeck, North Allegheny, 4:42.71; 7. Trent Vacula, Pine-Richland, 4:43.23; 8. David Schlor, West Allegheny, 4:43.70

100 backstroke: 1. Joshua Bogniard, North Hills, 49.08; 2. Max Orlowski, Canon-McMillan, 50.04; 3. Dom Cortopassi, Bethel Park, 50.52; 4. Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Upper St. Clair, 50.69; 5. Sam Deemer, Butler, 51.04; 6. Patton Graziano, Penn-Trafford, 52.04; 7. William Falcon, Hempfield, 52.51; 8. Daniel Wang, Upper St. Clair, 52.60

100 breaststroke: 1. Josh Matheny, Upper St. Clair, 54.50*; 2. Jacob McCarran, North Allegheny, 55.97; 3. Haihan Xu, Seneca Valley, 57.15; 4. Liam Randolph, Hempfield, 58.65; 5. Aiden Bunker, Franklin Regional, 58.73; 6. Matthew Carper, Pine-Richland, 58.86; 7. Cole Orlowski, Canon-McMillan, 59.14; 8. Will Perham, Upper St. Clair, 59.93

400 freestyle relay: 1. Seneca Valley (Kevin Donaldson, Gavin Blazer, Haihan Xu, Daniel Simoes), 3:07.16; 2. Butler, 3:10.22; 3. Penn-Trafford, 3:11.52; 4. Bethel Park, 3:12.69; 5. Fox Chapel, 3:13.39; 6. Upper St. Clair, 3:13.55; 7. Mt. Lebanon, 3:13.72; 8. North Allegheny, 3:14.26

Team standings: 1. Upper St. Clair, 276.5; 2. Seneca Valley, 275; 3. North Allegheny, 227.5; 4. Butler, 189; 5. Penn-Trafford, 145; 6. Franklin Regional, 141; 7. Fox Chapel, 140; 8. Hempfield, 114.5

*WPIAL record

Girls

Sunday’s results

WPIAL Class AAA championships

At Upper St. Clair

200 medley relay: 1. Fox Chapel (Talia Bugel, Sophie Shao, Rei Sperry, Vivian Shao), 1:45.16; 2. Seneca Valley, 1:46.13; 3. North Allegheny, 1:46.88; 4. Moon, 1:47.10; 5. Mt. Lebanon, 1:47.65; 6. Franklin Regional, 1:50.47; 7. Hempfield, 1:50.92; 8. Mars, 1:51.97

200 freestyle: Taylor Connors, Upper St. Clair, 1:50.46; 2. Lexi Sundgren, North Allegheny, 1:51.81; 3. Abby Rutkowski, Upper St. Clair, 1:54.95; 4. Channing Brook, Oakland Catholic, 1:55.11; 5. Jordan Kutchak, Norwin, 1:56.12; 6. Madalyn Myers, Franklin Regional, 1:56.20; 7. Summer Raymer, Gateway, 1:56.54; 8. Morgan Filar, Oakland Catholic, 1:57.12

200 IM: 1. Molly Smyers, North Allegheny, 2:02.45; 2. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 2:04.02; 3. Olivia Kisow, North Allegheny, 2:06.72; 4. Kendall Craig, Seneca Valley, 2:06.87; 5. Peri Gaguzis, Seneca Valley, 2:06.96; 6. Megan Smith, Mars, 2:07.83; 7. Amanda Aidar, Upper St. Clair, 2:09.31; 8. Rosalie Van Deusen, Woodland Hills, 2:09.50

50 freestyle: 1. Kaitlyn Connors, Upper St. Clair, 23.75; 2. Natalie Sens, North Allegheny, 23.89; 3. Talia Bugel, Fox Chapel, 24.36; 4. Delaney Allen, Pine-Richland, 24.47; 5. Ethena Conzemius, Oakland Catholic, 24.49; 6. Quinn Frost, North Allegheny, 24.53; 7. Maddie Mahoney, North Hills, 24.56; 8. Molly Gatesman, Oakland Catholic, 24.60

100 butterfly: Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 54.50; 2. Ella Ogden, North Allegheny, 56.73; 3. Abbie Griffith, Butler, 57.13; 4. Ria Dietz, Seneca Valley, 57.61; 5. Inde Patterson, Moon, 57.85; 6. Adrienne Hagins, Mt. Lebanon, 58.37; 7. Jordan Crupie, Hempfield, 58.56; 8. Natalie Eiben, Franklin Regional, 58.60

200 freestyle relay: 1. Upper St. Clair (Kaitlyn Connors, Abby Rutkowski, Amanda Aidar, Taylor Connors), 1:36.06; 2. North Allegheny, 1:36.51; 3. Seneca Valley, 1:38.61; 4. Fox Chapel, 1:38.91; 5. Franklin Regional, 1:39.34; 6. Oakland Catholic, 1:39.70; 7. Hempfield, 1:39.89; 8. Mt. Lebanon, 1:40.34

100 freestyle: 1. Taylor Connors, Upper St. Clair, 51.02; 2. Lexi Sundgren, North Allegheny, 51.48; 3. Kaitlyn Connors, Upper St. Clair, 52.59; 4. Jordan Kutschak, Norwin, 53.02; 5. Ella Ogden, North Allegheny, 53.03; 6. Abby Rutkowski, Upper St. Clair, 53.22; 7. Haley Miller, North Allegheny, 53.30; 8t. Kendall Craig, Seneca Valley, 53.47; 8t. Quinn Frost, North Allegheny, 53.47

500 freestyle: 1. Molly Smyers, North Allegheny, 4:56.58; 2. Peri Gaguzis, Seneca Valley, 5:04.04; 3. Olivia Kisow, North Allegheny, 5:05.93; 4. Zoe Poe, South Fayette, 5:06.92; 5. Summer Raymer, Gateway, 5:07.26; 6. Channing Brook, Oakland Catholic, 5:08.71; 7. Maddie Berg, South Fayette, 5:10.25; 8. Zoe Rebol, Mt. Lebanon, 5:11.76

100 backstroke: 1. Talia Bugel, Fox Chapel, 55.93; 2. Ria Dietz, Seneca Valley, 57.15; 3. Abbie Griffith, Butler, 57.27; 4. Hannah Morelli, Mt. Lebanon, 57.28; 5. Inde Patterson, Moon, 57.32; 6t. Jordan Crupie, Hempfield, 57.62; 6t. Vivian Roy, Mt. Lebanon, 57.62; 8. Rei Sperry, Fox Chapel, 57.89

100 breaststroke: 1. Edie Sawyer, Seneca Valley, 1:04.20; 2. Natalia Panizzi, Moon, 1:05.52; 3. Anna Little, Norwin, 1:05.80; 4. Natalie Sens, North Allegheny, 1:06.01; 5. Megan Smith, Mars, 1:06.06; 6. Isabella Dietz, North Allegheny, 1:06.53; 7. Ariana Pasquella, Fox Chapel, 1:06.56; 8. Eliza Miller, Kiski Area, 1:06.67

400 freestyle relay: 1. North Allegheny (Molly Smyers, Isabella Dietz, Olivia Kisow, Lexi Sundgren), 3:29.40; 2. Upper St. Clair, 3:29.75; 3. Fox Chapel, 3:31.91; 4. Oakland Catholic, 3:39.33; 5. Seneca Valley, 3:40.03; 6. Franklin Regional, 3:40.29; 7. South Fayette, 3:41.63; 8. North Hills, 3:42.45

Team standings: 1. North Allegheny, 425; 2. Seneca Valley, 249; 3. Upper St. Clair, 223; 4. Fox Chapel, 207; 5. Mt. Lebanon, 167.5; 6. Oakland Catholic, 140; 7. Franklin Regional, 117; 8. Moon, 114

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

