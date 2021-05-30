High school sports scores, schedules for May 30, 2021

By:

Sunday, May 30, 2021 | 8:22 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Hempfield (15-7) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (18-1) vs. Bethel Park (18-3) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (10-11) vs. West Allegheny (17-4) at Washington & Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (15-5) vs. New Castle (13-9) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (15-6) vs. Blackhawk (15-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Hopewell (16-5) vs. South Park (15-4) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

McGuffey (13-5) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (21-1) vs. Shenango (19-2) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (18-4) vs. Carmichaels (17-2) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (10-5) vs. Riverview (11-6) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Eden Christian (16-5) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (13-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Football

Sunday’s results

PSFCA East-West All-Star games

At Landis Field

Large School game

East 38, West 13

Small School game

East 17, West 10

Lacrosse

PIAA

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

LaSalle College vs. Wissahickon at Conwell-Egan Catholic, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Kennett at Lancaster Catholic, 1:30 p.m.; Emmaus vs. St. Joseph’s Prep at Nazareth, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at WC Henderson, 5 p.m.; Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy at Manheim, 4:30 p.m.; Radnor vs. Central York at Springfield Delco, noon; Springfield vs. Conestoga at Harriton, 5 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. McDowell at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penncrest vs. Wyoming Seminary at Methacton, 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Devon Preparatory School at Nazareth, 4 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Lewisburg at Lake Lebanon, 4 p.m.; Landsdale Catholic vs. Susquehannock at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic, 4 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Avon Grove, 4 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Chartiers Valley at Fairview, 6 p.m.; Trinity (District 3) vs. South Fayette at John H. Frederick Field, Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.; Mars vs. Hershey at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Unionville vs. Great Valley at Downingtown West, 6 p.m.; Easton vs. Conestoga at Emmaus, 6:45 p.m.; South Western vs. Radnor at Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; Central vs. Owen J. Roberts at Methacton, 4 p.m.; Wilson vs. Sewickley Academy at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.; State College vs. Mt. Lebanon at Memorial Field, State College, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Manheim Township at WC Henderson, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Hershey at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Lake-Lehman at Avon Grove, 6 p.m.; Danville vs. Twin Valley, site TBD, 6 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Villa Maria at Lake Lehman, 1:45 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll vs. Mount St. Joseph at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Emmaus, 4:30 p.m.; York Catholic vs. Blackhawk at at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Susquehannock at Downingtown West, 4 p.m.; Mars vs. Conneaut at Moon, 4 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park (17-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (9-9) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Class 5A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

North Hills (16-5) vs. Armstrong (15-4) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Highlands (16-4) vs. Beaver (16-0) at Cal (Pa.), 6:45 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (16-3) vs. West Mifflin (16-5) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (16-3) vs. Ellwood City (14-4) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shenango (16-4) vs. Laurel (16-1) at Cal (Pa.), 2:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (18-2) vs. Frazier (16-4) at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

West Greene (17-2) vs. Union (12-7) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Pennridge vs. Northeast at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Parkland vs. Central Dauphin at Southern Lehigh, 7 p.m.; Delaware Valley vs. Emmaus at Solomon Plain, 6 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Neshaminy at Cocalico, 7 p.m.; McDowell vs. Seneca Valley at Cochranton, noon; LaSalle vs. Upper Dublin at Bensalem, 5 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Cumberland Valley at Hempfield, 5 p.m.; Northeastern vs. Penn-Trafford at Dallastown, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Landsdale Catholic at Cocalico, 7 p.m.; Cocalico vs. Blue Ridge at Southern Lehigh, 5 p.m.; Palumbo vs. Garden Spot at Schuylkill Valley, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer vs. Manheim Central at Solomon Plain, 4:30 p.m.; York Suburban vs. Dock Mennonite at Dallastown, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Cochranton at Hempfield, 6:30 p.m.; West Shamokin vs. North Catholic at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s schedule

Meadville vs. Ambridge at Cochranton, 5 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

