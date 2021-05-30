High school sports scores, schedules for May 30, 2021
Sunday, May 30, 2021 | 8:22 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Hempfield (15-7) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (18-1) vs. Bethel Park (18-3) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
Peters Township (10-11) vs. West Allegheny (17-4) at Washington & Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Montour (15-5) vs. New Castle (13-9) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (15-6) vs. Blackhawk (15-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Hopewell (16-5) vs. South Park (15-4) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
McGuffey (13-5) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (21-1) vs. Shenango (19-2) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s schedule
Serra Catholic (18-4) vs. Carmichaels (17-2) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Union (10-5) vs. Riverview (11-6) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s schedule
Eden Christian (16-5) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (13-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Football
Sunday’s results
PSFCA East-West All-Star games
At Landis Field
Large School game
East 38, West 13
Small School game
East 17, West 10
Lacrosse
PIAA
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
LaSalle College vs. Wissahickon at Conwell-Egan Catholic, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Kennett at Lancaster Catholic, 1:30 p.m.; Emmaus vs. St. Joseph’s Prep at Nazareth, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at WC Henderson, 5 p.m.; Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy at Manheim, 4:30 p.m.; Radnor vs. Central York at Springfield Delco, noon; Springfield vs. Conestoga at Harriton, 5 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. McDowell at Moon, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Penncrest vs. Wyoming Seminary at Methacton, 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Devon Preparatory School at Nazareth, 4 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Lewisburg at Lake Lebanon, 4 p.m.; Landsdale Catholic vs. Susquehannock at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic, 4 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Avon Grove, 4 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Chartiers Valley at Fairview, 6 p.m.; Trinity (District 3) vs. South Fayette at John H. Frederick Field, Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.; Mars vs. Hershey at Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Unionville vs. Great Valley at Downingtown West, 6 p.m.; Easton vs. Conestoga at Emmaus, 6:45 p.m.; South Western vs. Radnor at Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; Central vs. Owen J. Roberts at Methacton, 4 p.m.; Wilson vs. Sewickley Academy at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.; State College vs. Mt. Lebanon at Memorial Field, State College, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Manheim Township at WC Henderson, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Hershey at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. Lake-Lehman at Avon Grove, 6 p.m.; Danville vs. Twin Valley, site TBD, 6 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Villa Maria at Lake Lehman, 1:45 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll vs. Mount St. Joseph at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Emmaus, 4:30 p.m.; York Catholic vs. Blackhawk at at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Susquehannock at Downingtown West, 4 p.m.; Mars vs. Conneaut at Moon, 4 p.m.
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bethel Park (17-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (9-9) at Cal (Pa.), noon
Class 5A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
North Hills (16-5) vs. Armstrong (15-4) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Highlands (16-4) vs. Beaver (16-0) at Cal (Pa.), 6:45 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s schedule
Elizabeth Forward (16-3) vs. West Mifflin (16-5) at Norwin, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Mt. Pleasant (16-3) vs. Ellwood City (14-4) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Shenango (16-4) vs. Laurel (16-1) at Cal (Pa.), 2:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (18-2) vs. Frazier (16-4) at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
West Greene (17-2) vs. Union (12-7) at Cal (Pa.), noon
Volleyball
Boys
PIAA championships
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Pennridge vs. Northeast at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Parkland vs. Central Dauphin at Southern Lehigh, 7 p.m.; Delaware Valley vs. Emmaus at Solomon Plain, 6 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Neshaminy at Cocalico, 7 p.m.; McDowell vs. Seneca Valley at Cochranton, noon; LaSalle vs. Upper Dublin at Bensalem, 5 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Cumberland Valley at Hempfield, 5 p.m.; Northeastern vs. Penn-Trafford at Dallastown, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Lower Dauphin vs. Landsdale Catholic at Cocalico, 7 p.m.; Cocalico vs. Blue Ridge at Southern Lehigh, 5 p.m.; Palumbo vs. Garden Spot at Schuylkill Valley, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer vs. Manheim Central at Solomon Plain, 4:30 p.m.; York Suburban vs. Dock Mennonite at Dallastown, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Cochranton at Hempfield, 6:30 p.m.; West Shamokin vs. North Catholic at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s schedule
Meadville vs. Ambridge at Cochranton, 5 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.