High school sports scores, schedules for May 31, 2021

Monday, May 31, 2021 | 10:05 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Hempfield (15-7) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (18-1) vs. Bethel Park (18-3) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (10-11) vs. West Allegheny (17-4) at Washington & Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Montour (15-5) vs. New Castle (13-9) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (15-6) vs. Blackhawk (15-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Hopewell (16-5) vs. South Park (15-4) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

McGuffey (13-5) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (21-1) vs. Shenango (19-2) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (18-4) vs. Carmichaels (17-2) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (10-5) vs. Riverview (11-6) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Eden Christian (16-5) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (13-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Football

Monday’s results

Big 33 Football Classic

At Landis Field

Pennsylvania 20, Maryland 0

Maryland 0-0-0-0—0

Pennsylvania 7-6-0-7—20

Scoring

First quarter

PA-Bralen Henderson 14 fumble return (Sam Hershey kick), 3:56

Second quarter

PA-Judah Tomb 64 pass from Evan Clark (kick failed), 7:20

Fourth quarter

PA-Malik Cooper 20 pass from Joey McCracken (Hershey kick), 1:30

Statistics

MD PA

First downs 7 14

Rushes-yards 30-83 34-85

Passing yards 77 143

Passes 6-21-1 13-24-0

Punts-Avg. 3-35.3 6-33.3

Fumbles-lost 4-4 1-0

Penalties-yards 6-52 15-85

Lacrosse

PIAA

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

LaSalle College vs. Wissahickon at Conwell-Egan Catholic, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Kennett at Lancaster Catholic, 1:30 p.m.; Emmaus vs. St. Joseph’s Prep at Nazareth, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at WC Henderson, 5 p.m.; Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy at Manheim, 4:30 p.m.; Radnor vs. Central York at Springfield Delco, noon; Springfield vs. Conestoga at Harriton, 5 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. McDowell at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Penncrest vs. Wyoming Seminary at Methacton, 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Devon Preparatory School at Nazareth, 4 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Lewisburg at Lake Lebanon, 4 p.m.; Landsdale Catholic vs. Susquehannock at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic, 4 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Avon Grove, 4 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Chartiers Valley at Fairview, 6 p.m.; Trinity (District 3) vs. South Fayette at John H. Frederick Field, Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.; Mars vs. Hershey at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Unionville vs. Great Valley at Downingtown West, 6 p.m.; Easton vs. Conestoga at Emmaus, 6:45 p.m.; South Western vs. Radnor at Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; Central vs. Owen J. Roberts at Methacton, 4 p.m.; Wilson vs. Sewickley Academy at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.; State College vs. Mt. Lebanon at Memorial Field, State College, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Manheim Township at WC Henderson, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Hershey at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Lake-Lehman at Avon Grove, 6 p.m.; Danville vs. Twin Valley, site TBD, 6 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Villa Maria at Lake Lehman, 1:45 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll vs. Mount St. Joseph at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Emmaus, 4:30 p.m.; York Catholic vs. Blackhawk at at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Susquehannock at Downingtown West, 4 p.m.; Mars vs. Conneaut at Moon, 4 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bethel Park (17-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (9-9) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Class 5A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

North Hills (16-5) vs. Armstrong (15-4) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Highlands (16-4) vs. Beaver (16-0) at Cal (Pa.), 6:45 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (16-3) vs. West Mifflin (16-5) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (16-3) vs. Ellwood City (14-4) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Shenango (16-4) vs. Laurel (16-1) at Cal (Pa.), 2:30 p.m.

Consolation

Tuesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (18-2) vs. Frazier (16-4) at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

West Greene (17-2) vs. Union (12-7) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Pennridge vs. Northeast at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Parkland vs. Central Dauphin at Southern Lehigh, 7 p.m.; Delaware Valley vs. Emmaus at Solomon Plain, 6 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Neshaminy at Cocalico, 7 p.m.; McDowell vs. Seneca Valley at Cochranton, noon; LaSalle vs. Upper Dublin at Bensalem, 5 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Cumberland Valley at Hempfield, 5 p.m.; Northeastern vs. Penn-Trafford at Dallastown, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Landsdale Catholic at Cocalico, 7 p.m.; Cocalico vs. Blue Ridge at Southern Lehigh, 5 p.m.; Palumbo vs. Garden Spot at Schuylkill Valley, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer vs. Manheim Central at Solomon Plain, 4:30 p.m.; York Suburban vs. Dock Mennonite at Dallastown, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Cochranton at Hempfield, 6:30 p.m.; West Shamokin vs. North Catholic at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s schedule

Meadville vs. Ambridge at Cochranton, 5 p.m.

