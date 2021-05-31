High school sports scores, schedules for May 31, 2021
Monday, May 31, 2021 | 10:05 PM
High schools
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Hempfield (15-7) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Franklin Regional (18-1) vs. Bethel Park (18-3) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
Peters Township (10-11) vs. West Allegheny (17-4) at Washington & Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Montour (15-5) vs. New Castle (13-9) at Wild Things Park, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (15-6) vs. Blackhawk (15-5) at Washington & Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Hopewell (16-5) vs. South Park (15-4) at Wild Things Park, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s schedule
McGuffey (13-5) vs. Avonworth (15-8) at Washington & Jefferson, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (21-1) vs. Shenango (19-2) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s schedule
Serra Catholic (18-4) vs. Carmichaels (17-2) at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Union (10-5) vs. Riverview (11-6) at Wild Things Park, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s schedule
Eden Christian (16-5) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (13-6) at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Football
Monday’s results
Big 33 Football Classic
At Landis Field
Pennsylvania 20, Maryland 0
Maryland 0-0-0-0—0
Pennsylvania 7-6-0-7—20
Scoring
First quarter
PA-Bralen Henderson 14 fumble return (Sam Hershey kick), 3:56
Second quarter
PA-Judah Tomb 64 pass from Evan Clark (kick failed), 7:20
Fourth quarter
PA-Malik Cooper 20 pass from Joey McCracken (Hershey kick), 1:30
Statistics
MD PA
First downs 7 14
Rushes-yards 30-83 34-85
Passing yards 77 143
Passes 6-21-1 13-24-0
Punts-Avg. 3-35.3 6-33.3
Fumbles-lost 4-4 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-52 15-85
Lacrosse
PIAA
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
LaSalle College vs. Wissahickon at Conwell-Egan Catholic, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Kennett at Lancaster Catholic, 1:30 p.m.; Emmaus vs. St. Joseph’s Prep at Nazareth, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at WC Henderson, 5 p.m.; Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy at Manheim, 4:30 p.m.; Radnor vs. Central York at Springfield Delco, noon; Springfield vs. Conestoga at Harriton, 5 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. McDowell at Moon, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Penncrest vs. Wyoming Seminary at Methacton, 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Devon Preparatory School at Nazareth, 4 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Lewisburg at Lake Lebanon, 4 p.m.; Landsdale Catholic vs. Susquehannock at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic, 4 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Avon Grove, 4 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Chartiers Valley at Fairview, 6 p.m.; Trinity (District 3) vs. South Fayette at John H. Frederick Field, Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.; Mars vs. Hershey at Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Unionville vs. Great Valley at Downingtown West, 6 p.m.; Easton vs. Conestoga at Emmaus, 6:45 p.m.; South Western vs. Radnor at Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.; Central vs. Owen J. Roberts at Methacton, 4 p.m.; Wilson vs. Sewickley Academy at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.; State College vs. Mt. Lebanon at Memorial Field, State College, 6 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Manheim Township at WC Henderson, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Hershey at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. Lake-Lehman at Avon Grove, 6 p.m.; Danville vs. Twin Valley, site TBD, 6 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Villa Maria at Lake Lehman, 1:45 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll vs. Mount St. Joseph at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Emmaus, 4:30 p.m.; York Catholic vs. Blackhawk at at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Susquehannock at Downingtown West, 4 p.m.; Mars vs. Conneaut at Moon, 4 p.m.
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bethel Park (17-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (9-9) at Cal (Pa.), noon
Class 5A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
North Hills (16-5) vs. Armstrong (15-4) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Highlands (16-4) vs. Beaver (16-0) at Cal (Pa.), 6:45 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s schedule
Elizabeth Forward (16-3) vs. West Mifflin (16-5) at Norwin, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Mt. Pleasant (16-3) vs. Ellwood City (14-4) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Shenango (16-4) vs. Laurel (16-1) at Cal (Pa.), 2:30 p.m.
Consolation
Tuesday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (18-2) vs. Frazier (16-4) at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
West Greene (17-2) vs. Union (12-7) at Cal (Pa.), noon
Volleyball
Boys
PIAA championships
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Pennridge vs. Northeast at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Parkland vs. Central Dauphin at Southern Lehigh, 7 p.m.; Delaware Valley vs. Emmaus at Solomon Plain, 6 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Neshaminy at Cocalico, 7 p.m.; McDowell vs. Seneca Valley at Cochranton, noon; LaSalle vs. Upper Dublin at Bensalem, 5 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Cumberland Valley at Hempfield, 5 p.m.; Northeastern vs. Penn-Trafford at Dallastown, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Lower Dauphin vs. Landsdale Catholic at Cocalico, 7 p.m.; Cocalico vs. Blue Ridge at Southern Lehigh, 5 p.m.; Palumbo vs. Garden Spot at Schuylkill Valley, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer vs. Manheim Central at Solomon Plain, 4:30 p.m.; York Suburban vs. Dock Mennonite at Dallastown, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Cochranton at Hempfield, 6:30 p.m.; West Shamokin vs. North Catholic at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s schedule
Meadville vs. Ambridge at Cochranton, 5 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.