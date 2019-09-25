High schools scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 24, 2019
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Cross country
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
Section 5
Blackhawk 22, Ambridge 33
Blackhawk 27, West Allegheny 28
West Allegheny 24, Ambridge 31
Division II
Section 3
Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50
Belle Vernon 20, Washington 41
Chartiers-Houston 30, Belle Vernon 38
Fort Cherry 24, Belle Vernon 32
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
Section 5
Blackhawk 23, Ambridge 32
West Allegheny 16, Ambridge 39
West Allegheny 16, Blackhawk 39
Division II
Section 3
Belle Vernon 15, Chartiers-Houston 50
Belle Vernon 15, Fort Cherry 50
Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50
Belle Vernon 15, Washington 50
Golf
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 4
Fox Chapel 195
Penn Hills 232
Woodland Hills 271
Medalists: Brevin Urso (FC), 36; Scott Bitar (FC), 37; Matt Mattioli (FC), 38
Section 7
Peters Township 201, Baldwin 215
Medalist: Christian Schreiber (Peters), 38; Mason Takacs (Peters), 39; Connor Woods (B), 40
Class AA
Section 1
Riverview 226, St. Joseph 278
Medalist: Chase Conroy (R), 41
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 222, Greensburg Central Catholic 226
Medalists: Tim Pisula (MP), 39; Carson Kirshner (MP), 40
Section 7
Serra Catholic 236, South Allegheny 260
Medalist: Christian Galardi (Serra), 39
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 222, Greensburg Central Catholic 226
Mt. Pleasant: Tim Pisula, 39; Carson Kirshner, 40; Jonathon Wagner, 45; Kyle Jones, 47; Dalton Swartz, 51
Greensburg Central Catholic: Ben Ritenour, 42; Christian Petroy, 43; Daniel McMaster, 45; Angelo Bonesio, 48; James Zakrwzski, 48
Records: MP (10-3, 10-2) GCC (7-7, 7-5)
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3
Indiana 216, Kiski Area 228
Medalist: Quinn Martineau (I), 48
Section 4
Fox Chapel 193, Armstrong 285
Medalist: Nina Busch (FC), 43
District 6
Heritage
Central Cambria 133, Ligonier Valley 140
Medalist: Maddy Pierce (LV), 40
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3
Indiana 216, Kiski Area 228
Indiana: Quinn Martineau, 48; Hannah Reilly, 52; Sydney Brice, 55; Lauren Berezansky, 61
Kiski Area: Bella Mercurio, 49; Briannon Miller, 52; Taylor Williams, 61; Laken Robshaw, 66
District 6
Heritage
Central Cambria 133, Ligonier Valley 140
Central Cambria: Megan Stevens, 42; Jaylee Sikora, 44; Cydney Forcellini, 47
Ligonier Valley: Maddy Pierce, 40; Haley Boyd, 47; Ava Adams, 53
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Allderdice 3, Pine-Richland 1
Butler 1, Central Catholic 0
Fox Chapel 9, Shaler 0
Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 5, Brashear 0
Mt. Lebanon 2, Peters Township 1
Upper St. Clair 1, Bethel Park 0
Section 3
Connellsville 10, Penn Hills 1
Latrobe 1, Penn-Trafford 0
Plum 4, Norwin 2
Woodland Hills 3, Hempfield 0
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton 1, Indiana 0
Kiski Area 10, Armstrong 0
Knoch 2, North Hills 1
Mars 3, Highlands 0
Section 2
Blackhawk 3, Obama Academy 1
Moon 7, Ambridge 1
West Allegheny 8, Beaver 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 4, Uniontown 0
Greensburg Salem 1, Ringgold 0
Laurel Highlands 4, Trinity 3
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 4, West Mifflin 0
Franklin Regional 4, South Fayette 1
Thomas Jefferson 5, McKeesport 0
Class AA
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 6, McGuffey 0
Keystone Oaks 15, South Allegheny 1
South Park 3, Steel Valley 0
Section 2
Burrell 4, Derry 1
Deer Lakes 6, Valley 0
Freeport 1, Mt. Pleasant 0
Shady Side Academy 9, Leechburg 0
Section 3
Beth-Center 6, Yough 0
Charleroi 7, Waynesburg 1
Southmoreland 8, Washington 0
Section 4
Freedom 3, Central Valley 0
North Catholic 11, Hopewell 0
Quaker Valley 13, New Brighton 0
Class A
Section 1
Mohawk 6, Beaver County Christian 2
Sewickley Academy 2, Quigley Catholic 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, St. Joseph 1
Trinity Christian 3, Serra Catholic 2 (2OT)
Winchester Thurston 12, Jeannette 0
Section 3
Avonworth 4, Eden Christian 0
Carlynton 7, Riverview 3
Springdale 9, Vincentian Academy 1
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 3, Bentworth 2 (2OT)
Brentwood 4, Monessen 1
Chartiers-Houston 1, Seton LaSalle 1 (2OT)
Nonsection
Carrick 3, California 1
South Side Beaver 5, Ellwood City 0
3 goals or more: Anders Bordoy, Kiski Area; Noah Kinter, Southmoreland; Luke Peperak, Connellsville (4); Lucas Hammerle, Connellsville
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Charleroi at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Uniontown 3, Albert Gallatin 2
Nonsection
McDowell at Gateway, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; Brashear at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Knoch, 7 p.m.; Mars at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.; Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Plum at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Avonworth at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
East Allegheny at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Freeport at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Derry at South Park, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.’ Yough at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Geibel at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at OLSH, 7 p.m.; Mohawk at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Eden Christian at Ellis School, 4 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Norwin 5, Gateway 0
Section 3
Baldwin 4, Canon-McMillan 1
Shady Side Academy 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Class AA
Section 4
Sewickley Academy 5, Carlynton 0
Nonsection
Peters Township 3, Fox Chapel 2
Seneca Valley 5, Central Valley 0
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0
Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Ruby Chen, 6-0, 6-1; Carolina Walters (L) d. Sarah Yamrick, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (L) d. Olivia Carrera, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Maya Jain/Reese Petrosky (L) d. Holly Monroe/Sofiya Bidochko, 6-1, 6-0; Emily Mondock/Bailey Noel (L) d. Claire Hartung/Lena Yuhas, 6-1, 6-0
Norwin 5, Gateway 0
Singles: Ashley Pesarsick (N) d. Neha Garlapati, 6-0, 6-0; Trinity Millerr (N) d. Laylo Tukhtamuradova, 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Beach (N) d. Lydia Nyugen, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Sydney Pesarsick/Samantha Stinner (N) d. Erika Jackson/Srilekha Sapram, 6-2, 6-0; Isha Vyas/Jordan Napierkowski (N) d. Ankitha Sherigar/Ruth Miller, 6-1, 6-0
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 3, Oakland Catholic 2
Singles: Elle Santora (SSA) d. Isabella Liu-Lopez, 6-1, 6-1; Sofia Heaps (OC) d. Renee Long, 6-0, 7-6; Amanda Santora (OC) d. Nicole Poltinnikov; Avery Benko/Maya Leyzarovich (SSA) d. Abbi Large/Madelin Sclichter, 6-2, 6-4; Elizabeth Curley/Jasminder Sarkaria (SSA) d. Anna Mayberry/Natalie Watson, 7-5, 7-4
Nonsection Peters Township 3, Fox Chapel 2
Singles: Charlotte James (FC) d. Marra Bruce, 6-0, 6-1; Kat Wang (Peters) d. Carissa Shepard, 6-4, 6-0; Catherine Petrovich (FC) d. Adisyn Moorhead, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Grace Salus/Baylee Sorrell (Peters) d. Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret, 6-1, 6-3; Bella Englesberg/Emma Scarton (Peters) d. Diya Reddy/Anna Ferris, 6-0, 6-3
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 1
Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0
Shaler 3, North Hills 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0
Moon 3, Oakland Catholic 0
Baldwin at Bethel Park (n)
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0
Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 2
Penn Hills at Plum (n)
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Gateway 1
Indiana 3, Armstrong 2
Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Woodland Hills 3, McKeesport 0
Section 2
Quaker Valley 3, West Mifflin 0
South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Trinity 3, Obama Academy 0
West Allegheny 3, Montour 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Yough 2
Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 0
Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward (n)
Section 4
Ambridge 3, Central Valley 1
Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 0
Hampton 3, Mars 1
Knoch at New Castle (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver at New Brighton (n)
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City (n)
Neshannock at Laurel (n)
Section 2
Hopewell 3, Freedom 0
North Catholic 3, Avonworth 0
OLSH 3, Chartiers-Houston 1
Section 3
Southmoreland 3, Frazier 1
Beth-Center at Brownsville (n)
McGuffey at Waynesburg (n)
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, South Allegheny 0
Carlynton at Steel Valley (n)
Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle (n)
Section 5
Burrell 3, Valley 0
Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 1
Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0
Class A
Section 1
South Side Beaver 3, Aliquippa 1
Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver (n)
Rochester at Quigley Catholic (n)
Shenango at Union (n)
Section 2
California 3, Bentworth 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, West Greene 0
Section 3
Brentwood at Bishop Canevin (n)
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown (n)
Northgate at Sto-Rox (n)
Section 4
Vincentian Academy 3, Eden Christian 0
Springdale at Riverview (n)
Nonsection Washington at Charleroi (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 3
Norwin at Plum, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Cornell, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.