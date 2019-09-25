High schools scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 24, 2019

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 | 11:46 PM

Cross country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Section 5

Blackhawk 22, Ambridge 33

Blackhawk 27, West Allegheny 28

West Allegheny 24, Ambridge 31

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50

Belle Vernon 20, Washington 41

Chartiers-Houston 30, Belle Vernon 38

Fort Cherry 24, Belle Vernon 32

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Section 5

Blackhawk 23, Ambridge 32

West Allegheny 16, Ambridge 39

West Allegheny 16, Blackhawk 39

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 15, Chartiers-Houston 50

Belle Vernon 15, Fort Cherry 50

Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50

Belle Vernon 15, Washington 50

Golf

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 4

Fox Chapel 195

Penn Hills 232

Woodland Hills 271

Medalists: Brevin Urso (FC), 36; Scott Bitar (FC), 37; Matt Mattioli (FC), 38

Section 7

Peters Township 201, Baldwin 215

Medalist: Christian Schreiber (Peters), 38; Mason Takacs (Peters), 39; Connor Woods (B), 40

Class AA

Section 1

Riverview 226, St. Joseph 278

Medalist: Chase Conroy (R), 41

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 222, Greensburg Central Catholic 226

Medalists: Tim Pisula (MP), 39; Carson Kirshner (MP), 40

Section 7

Serra Catholic 236, South Allegheny 260

Medalist: Christian Galardi (Serra), 39

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 222, Greensburg Central Catholic 226

Mt. Pleasant: Tim Pisula, 39; Carson Kirshner, 40; Jonathon Wagner, 45; Kyle Jones, 47; Dalton Swartz, 51

Greensburg Central Catholic: Ben Ritenour, 42; Christian Petroy, 43; Daniel McMaster, 45; Angelo Bonesio, 48; James Zakrwzski, 48

Records: MP (10-3, 10-2) GCC (7-7, 7-5)

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Indiana 216, Kiski Area 228

Medalist: Quinn Martineau (I), 48

Section 4

Fox Chapel 193, Armstrong 285

Medalist: Nina Busch (FC), 43

District 6

Heritage

Central Cambria 133, Ligonier Valley 140

Medalist: Maddy Pierce (LV), 40

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Indiana 216, Kiski Area 228

Indiana: Quinn Martineau, 48; Hannah Reilly, 52; Sydney Brice, 55; Lauren Berezansky, 61

Kiski Area: Bella Mercurio, 49; Briannon Miller, 52; Taylor Williams, 61; Laken Robshaw, 66

District 6

Heritage

Central Cambria 133, Ligonier Valley 140

Central Cambria: Megan Stevens, 42; Jaylee Sikora, 44; Cydney Forcellini, 47

Ligonier Valley: Maddy Pierce, 40; Haley Boyd, 47; Ava Adams, 53

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice 3, Pine-Richland 1

Butler 1, Central Catholic 0

Fox Chapel 9, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 5, Brashear 0

Mt. Lebanon 2, Peters Township 1

Upper St. Clair 1, Bethel Park 0

Section 3

Connellsville 10, Penn Hills 1

Latrobe 1, Penn-Trafford 0

Plum 4, Norwin 2

Woodland Hills 3, Hempfield 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 1, Indiana 0

Kiski Area 10, Armstrong 0

Knoch 2, North Hills 1

Mars 3, Highlands 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 3, Obama Academy 1

Moon 7, Ambridge 1

West Allegheny 8, Beaver 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 4, Uniontown 0

Greensburg Salem 1, Ringgold 0

Laurel Highlands 4, Trinity 3

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 4, West Mifflin 0

Franklin Regional 4, South Fayette 1

Thomas Jefferson 5, McKeesport 0

Class AA

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 6, McGuffey 0

Keystone Oaks 15, South Allegheny 1

South Park 3, Steel Valley 0

Section 2

Burrell 4, Derry 1

Deer Lakes 6, Valley 0

Freeport 1, Mt. Pleasant 0

Shady Side Academy 9, Leechburg 0

Section 3

Beth-Center 6, Yough 0

Charleroi 7, Waynesburg 1

Southmoreland 8, Washington 0

Section 4

Freedom 3, Central Valley 0

North Catholic 11, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 13, New Brighton 0

Class A

Section 1

Mohawk 6, Beaver County Christian 2

Sewickley Academy 2, Quigley Catholic 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, St. Joseph 1

Trinity Christian 3, Serra Catholic 2 (2OT)

Winchester Thurston 12, Jeannette 0

Section 3

Avonworth 4, Eden Christian 0

Carlynton 7, Riverview 3

Springdale 9, Vincentian Academy 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 3, Bentworth 2 (2OT)

Brentwood 4, Monessen 1

Chartiers-Houston 1, Seton LaSalle 1 (2OT)

Nonsection

Carrick 3, California 1

South Side Beaver 5, Ellwood City 0

3 goals or more: Anders Bordoy, Kiski Area; Noah Kinter, Southmoreland; Luke Peperak, Connellsville (4); Lucas Hammerle, Connellsville

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Uniontown 3, Albert Gallatin 2

Nonsection

McDowell at Gateway, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; Brashear at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Knoch, 7 p.m.; Mars at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.; Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Plum at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Avonworth at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

East Allegheny at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Freeport at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Derry at South Park, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.’ Yough at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Geibel at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at OLSH, 7 p.m.; Mohawk at South Side Beaver, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Eden Christian at Ellis School, 4 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Norwin 5, Gateway 0

Section 3

Baldwin 4, Canon-McMillan 1

Shady Side Academy 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Class AA

Section 4

Sewickley Academy 5, Carlynton 0

Nonsection

Peters Township 3, Fox Chapel 2

Seneca Valley 5, Central Valley 0

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Latrobe 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Ruby Chen, 6-0, 6-1; Carolina Walters (L) d. Sarah Yamrick, 6-0, 6-0; Avery Massaro (L) d. Olivia Carrera, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Maya Jain/Reese Petrosky (L) d. Holly Monroe/Sofiya Bidochko, 6-1, 6-0; Emily Mondock/Bailey Noel (L) d. Claire Hartung/Lena Yuhas, 6-1, 6-0

Norwin 5, Gateway 0

Singles: Ashley Pesarsick (N) d. Neha Garlapati, 6-0, 6-0; Trinity Millerr (N) d. Laylo Tukhtamuradova, 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Beach (N) d. Lydia Nyugen, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Sydney Pesarsick/Samantha Stinner (N) d. Erika Jackson/Srilekha Sapram, 6-2, 6-0; Isha Vyas/Jordan Napierkowski (N) d. Ankitha Sherigar/Ruth Miller, 6-1, 6-0

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Singles: Elle Santora (SSA) d. Isabella Liu-Lopez, 6-1, 6-1; Sofia Heaps (OC) d. Renee Long, 6-0, 7-6; Amanda Santora (OC) d. Nicole Poltinnikov; Avery Benko/Maya Leyzarovich (SSA) d. Abbi Large/Madelin Sclichter, 6-2, 6-4; Elizabeth Curley/Jasminder Sarkaria (SSA) d. Anna Mayberry/Natalie Watson, 7-5, 7-4

Nonsection Peters Township 3, Fox Chapel 2

Singles: Charlotte James (FC) d. Marra Bruce, 6-0, 6-1; Kat Wang (Peters) d. Carissa Shepard, 6-4, 6-0; Catherine Petrovich (FC) d. Adisyn Moorhead, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Grace Salus/Baylee Sorrell (Peters) d. Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret, 6-1, 6-3; Bella Englesberg/Emma Scarton (Peters) d. Diya Reddy/Anna Ferris, 6-0, 6-3

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 1

Seneca Valley 3, Butler 0

Shaler 3, North Hills 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 0

Moon 3, Oakland Catholic 0

Baldwin at Bethel Park (n)

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0

Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Penn Hills at Plum (n)

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Gateway 1

Indiana 3, Armstrong 2

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Woodland Hills 3, McKeesport 0

Section 2

Quaker Valley 3, West Mifflin 0

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Trinity 3, Obama Academy 0

West Allegheny 3, Montour 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Yough 2

Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 0

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Section 4

Ambridge 3, Central Valley 1

Blackhawk 3, Lincoln Park 0

Hampton 3, Mars 1

Knoch at New Castle (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver at New Brighton (n)

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City (n)

Neshannock at Laurel (n)

Section 2

Hopewell 3, Freedom 0

North Catholic 3, Avonworth 0

OLSH 3, Chartiers-Houston 1

Section 3

Southmoreland 3, Frazier 1

Beth-Center at Brownsville (n)

McGuffey at Waynesburg (n)

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, South Allegheny 0

Carlynton at Steel Valley (n)

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle (n)

Section 5

Burrell 3, Valley 0

Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 1

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0

Class A

Section 1

South Side Beaver 3, Aliquippa 1

Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver (n)

Rochester at Quigley Catholic (n)

Shenango at Union (n)

Section 2

California 3, Bentworth 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, West Greene 0

Section 3

Brentwood at Bishop Canevin (n)

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown (n)

Northgate at Sto-Rox (n)

Section 4

Vincentian Academy 3, Eden Christian 0

Springdale at Riverview (n)

Nonsection Washington at Charleroi (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 3

Norwin at Plum, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Cornell, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.